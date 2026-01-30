Cornerstone UMC
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Cornerstone UMC

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Cornerstone UMC Youth and Children's Ministry Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2956 Sharpsburg McCollum Rd, Newnan, GA 30265, USA

Round of Golf for 4 with Golf Cart item
Round of Golf for 4 with Golf Cart
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a fantastic day on the course with a golf outing for four at Newnan Country Club! This package includes greens fees and golf carts for four players, offering the perfect opportunity to experience one of the area’s premier private courses. Value: $395 Donated by: Newnan Country Club

4-Night Smoky Mountains Getaway item
4-Night Smoky Mountains Getaway
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a 4-night stay (July 16–20) in a 2-bedroom condo at Laurel Crest Resort in Pigeon Forge, TN. Relax in a 2-Bedroom Condo with kitchen and living area and access to resort amenities including pools and fitness center. Value: $950 Donated by: Jim and Cindy Johnson

Reserved Parking Spot at Cornerstone UMC item
Reserved Parking Spot at Cornerstone UMC
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy the convenience of a reserved parking spot for one full year in the space closest to the Narthex! No more searching for a place to park—arrive with ease every Sunday and at special events. This premium spot offers comfort, convenience, and a little extra VIP treatment all year long. Value: Priceless

4 tickets to Newnan Theater Company item
4 tickets to Newnan Theater Company
$75

Starting bid

An Enchanting Evening at the Theater!
Receive 4 tickets to the Newnan Theatre Company’s September 2026 production of The Secret Garden, plus a small themed gift bag with a children's gardening set and a copy of The Secret Garden children’s book. Enjoy a magical night of live theater, then continue the story at home with this timeless classic! Value: $150 Donated by: Newnan Theater Company

4 Tidal Wave Graph-X4 Car Wash passes item
4 Tidal Wave Graph-X4 Car Wash passes
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy their top-tier wash package featuring Graphene protection, tire shine, underbody wash, and a spot-free rinse for a brilliant, long-lasting shine. Keep your ride looking its best! Value: $120 Donated by: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

4 Tidal Wave Graph-X4 Car Wash passes item
4 Tidal Wave Graph-X4 Car Wash passes
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy their top-tier wash package featuring Graphene protection, tire shine, underbody wash, and a spot-free rinse for a brilliant, long-lasting shine. Keep your ride looking its best! Value: $120 Donated by: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Private Italian Dinner Experience for 6 item
Private Italian Dinner Experience for 6
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an intimate Italian dinner party for 6 in your own home! Our Director of Children's Ministries, Ali Partridge, will prepare a delicious 4-course meal featuring an antipasto board, fresh salad, her signature spaghetti and meatballs, and a decadent tiramisu for dessert. All ingredients and specialty tools provided — you just provide the kitchen and guests! Must schedule by December 2026. Value: $300 Donated by: Ali Partridge

3-hour In-Home Professional Organizing Session item
3-hour In-Home Professional Organizing Session
$75

Starting bid

Transform your space with a personalized 3-hour in-home organizing session by a professional organizer. Whether it’s a cluttered closet, pantry, child's playroom, or home office, you’ll receive expert guidance, hands-on support, and customized systems designed to simplify your life and bring lasting order to your home. Perfect for spring cleaning or a fresh start! Value: $150 Donated by: KGlenn Organizer & Decluttering

30 Days of Encouragement item
30 Days of Encouragement
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a daily dose of joy with 30 days of handwritten notes, uplifting messages, doodles, and prayers from our youth group! Each day brings a unique surprise to brighten your mood and remind you you’re appreciated.

A simple, meaningful way to add encouragement to your everyday life—while supporting our students!

Original Painting by our Youth item
Original Painting by our Youth
$20

Starting bid

Take home a one-of-a-kind piece of art created by our youth! Each painting is full of creativity, personality, and heart—making it a truly unique addition to your home or office.

A meaningful way to support our students while owning something beautifully original! Painted and Donated by: Jillian Cooley

Original Painting by our Youth item
Original Painting by our Youth
$20

Starting bid

Take home a one-of-a-kind piece of art created by our youth! Each painting is full of creativity, personality, and heart—making it a truly unique addition to your home or office.

A meaningful way to support our students while owning something beautifully original!

Original Painting by our Children item
Original Painting by our Children
$20

Starting bid

This one-of-a-kind artwork was lovingly created by the children of our ministry, each adding their own unique touch. Every color, brushstroke, and detail reflects their joy, creativity, and heart. More than just a painting, it’s a beautiful reminder of faith, community, and the next generation growing together.

(2) Tickets - Beauty and the Beast - May 30th @ 2 PM item
(2) Tickets - Beauty and the Beast - May 30th @ 2 PM
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a magical night out with two tickets to Beauty and the Beast at the Fox Theatre! Experience the beloved story, unforgettable music, and stunning performances live.

A perfect date night or family outing—don’t miss your chance to be our guest! Donated by: Chris and Nicole Bowen

(2) Tickets - Beauty and the Beast - May 30th @ 2 PM item
(2) Tickets - Beauty and the Beast - May 30th @ 2 PM
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a magical night out with two tickets to Beauty and the Beast at the Fox Theatre! Experience the beloved story, unforgettable music, and stunning performances live.

A perfect date night or family outing—don’t miss your chance to be our guest! Donated by: Chris and Nicole Bowen

Pick Andy's outfit for church! item
Pick Andy's outfit for church!
$25

Starting bid

Ever wanted a say in what Andy wears to church? Now’s your chance! The winning bidder gets to choose his full Sunday outfit—within reason (he’s brave, but not that brave).

Equal parts fun and unforgettable, this one guarantees some laughs while supporting a great cause! 👔😄

Gift-Wrapping for Christmas item
Gift-Wrapping for Christmas
$25

Starting bid

Skip the tape and tangled bows—our youth have you covered! Let them wrap your Christmas gifts with care, creativity, and a little extra holiday cheer.

A festive way to save time, reduce stress, and support our students all at once! 

Clean and Organize Your Home! item
Clean and Organize Your Home!
$75

Starting bid

Refresh your home with three hours of light house cleaning provided by Jennifer Huling. Enjoy spotless surfaces and a tidy space, all handled with care and attention to detail.

Perfect for that finishing touch after spring cleaning!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!