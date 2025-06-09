Cornhill Festival Barbecue

334 Clarissa St

Rochester, NY 14608, USA

Rib Dinner
$30
Ribs w/ choice of two sides
Chicken Dinner
$20
Chicken w/ choice of two sides
Combo of Rib and Chicken Dinner
$45
Chicken and Rib w/ two sides
Extra Side
$4
Additional side order
Sweet Potato Pie
$18
Whole pie
Banana Pudding
$15
32 ounces
Banana Pudding
$7
16 ounces
Sweet Potato Tart
$4
Drink
$2
Soda or Water
