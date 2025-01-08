Cornhole for a Cause 2025

Includes a spot in the tournament and Dinner (if you are playing with a teammate please include their name)
Includes a spot in the tournament and Dinner (if you are playing with a teammate please include their name)
Spectator
$30
Includes your entry into the event and Dinner
Includes your entry into the event and Dinner
Kids Spectator Ticket
$15
This ticket is for a child 12 years and under. This will include their entry and food. A child older than 12 will be a regular spectator.
This ticket is for a child 12 years and under. This will include their entry and food. A child older than 12 will be a regular spectator.
General Donation
$20
General Donation
$50
General Donation
$100
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$299
Bronze sponsorship includes your Business Name on our player shirts and any print/digital marketing
Bronze sponsorship includes your Business Name on our player shirts and any print/digital marketing
SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$899
Silver sponsorship includes Professional Cornhole Board set,
& 2 player tickets with dinner for both players, Logo on print and digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Silver sponsorship includes Professional Cornhole Board set,
& 2 player tickets with dinner for both players, Logo on print and digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
GOLD SPONSORSHIP - DINNER
$1,099
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the food table, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the food table, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
GOLD SPONSORSHIP - BAR
$1,099
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the bar, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the bar, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
GOLD SPONSORSHIP - DESSERT
$1,099
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the dessert table, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the dessert table, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
GOLD SPONSORSHIP - TRIVIA
$1,099
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the Trivia station, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the Trivia station, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
GOLD SPONSORSHIP - DJ
$1,099
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the DJ booth, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the DJ booth, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!