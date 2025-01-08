Cornhole for a Cause 2025

Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the food table, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the food table, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, 2 Tournament shirts and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

More details...