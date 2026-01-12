Cornhole for a Cause 2026

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Includes a spot in the tournament and Dinner (if you are playing with a teammate please include their name)
Includes your entry into the event and Dinner
This ticket is for a child 12 years and under. This will include their entry and food. A child older than 12 will be a regular spectator.
Bronze sponsorship includes your Business Name on any print/digital marketing
Silver sponsorship includes Professional Cornhole Board set,
& 2 player tickets with dinner for both players, Logo on print and digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo displayed at the food, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the bar, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the dessert table, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the Trivia station, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the DJ booth, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at Cornhole, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at Cornhole, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100
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