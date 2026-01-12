Shine Charity

Hosted by

Shine Charity

Cornhole for a Cause 2026

3685 S Autumn Dr

Gilbert, AZ 85297, USA

Player
$55

Includes a spot in the tournament and Dinner (if you are playing with a teammate please include their name)

Spectator
$30

Includes your entry into the event and Dinner

Kids Spectator Ticket
$15

This ticket is for a child 12 years and under. This will include their entry and food. A child older than 12 will be a regular spectator.

General Donation
$20
General Donation
$50
General Donation
$100
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$299

Bronze sponsorship includes your Business Name on any print/digital marketing

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$899

Silver sponsorship includes Professional Cornhole Board set,
& 2 player tickets with dinner for both players, Logo on print and digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

GOLD SPONSORSHIP - DINNER
$1,099

Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo displayed at the food, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

GOLD SPONSORSHIP - BAR
$1,099

Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the bar, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

GOLD SPONSORSHIP - DESSERT
$1,099

Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the dessert table, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

GOLD SPONSORSHIP - TRIVIA
$1,099

Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the Trivia station, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

GOLD SPONSORSHIP - DJ
$1,099

Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at the DJ booth, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

GOLD SPONSORSHIP - GRAND PRIZE
$1,099

Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at Cornhole, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

GOLD SPONSORSHIP - GENERAL
$1,099

Gold Sponsorship includes an A frame with your logo at Cornhole, Professional Cornhole board set, 2 Player tickets, Dinner for both players, 1 minute on the mic, and logo on print & digital marketing - MUST PROVIDE A RAFFLE GIFT VALUED AT $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!