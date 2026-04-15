Cornhole for a Cause Tournament

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About this event
Enter as a team of two players for the Thurman Fire Cornhole Tournament. Team registration includes tournament entry for both players. Gather your partner, compete for a great cause, and enjoy a full day of cornhole, food, music, raffles, and community fun.
Register as an individual player and we’ll pair you with a teammate for the tournament. Perfect for anyone who wants to join the fun, meet new people, and support Thurman Fire. Includes full tournament entry and access to all event activities.
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