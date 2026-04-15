Thurman Volunteer Fire Company

Hosted by

Thurman Volunteer Fire Company

About this event

Cornhole for a Cause Tournament

311 Athol Rd

Athol, NY 12810, USA

Team Admission
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enter as a team of two players for the Thurman Fire Cornhole Tournament. Team registration includes tournament entry for both players. Gather your partner, compete for a great cause, and enjoy a full day of cornhole, food, music, raffles, and community fun.

Single Player Admission
$15

Register as an individual player and we’ll pair you with a teammate for the tournament. Perfect for anyone who wants to join the fun, meet new people, and support Thurman Fire. Includes full tournament entry and access to all event activities.

Add a donation for Thurman Volunteer Fire Company

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