FIRST ANNUAL CORNHOLE FOR A CAUSE

***Double Elimination Tournament***

Most Creative Team Name: Spectators get to vote. $1 per vote and winners split 50/50 with WCAW

When: July 25, 2026 Time: Check in/registration 2:30pm 1st Round Starts at 3:00pm

Where: White County Animal Wellness Center Monon Cost: $30 - 2 Person Team

RULES

Bag on Board = 1 point - Bag through Hole = 3 points

Bags that hit the ground prior to landing on the board or going into the hole do not count

Cancellation scoring is used at the end of each round. After all 8 bags have been thrown; the score is calculated based on the bags that remain on the board and have gone in the hole. If Team A has 4 points and Team B has 3 points, Team A will get 1 point and a game is played to 21+

Bag toss takes all – The player that wins the bag toss chooses the initial side of board to throw from and whether to start out throwing first or second

Players will alternate throwing their 4 bags down to the board on the other end

Throwing out of turn or outside the throwing box is a foul. The bag that was thrown when the foul occurred does not count and is immediately removed from play.

In Doubles, partners stand on the opposite side from each other. This means that one player from Team A will throw from the right side of the board on one end and the partner will be throwing from the left side of the board on the other end

These rules serve as a basic guideline and mirror how we run our tournaments. There are many variations that are played among friends and family. If you are unsure about the rules of a recreational game or tournament, make sure you ask the person in charge before you start playing. Spectators Welcome - All Ages welcomed and encouraged to play! Contact Carmin 219-255-9283 with any questions.