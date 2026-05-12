FIRST ANNUAL CORNHOLE FOR A CAUSE
***Double Elimination Tournament***
- 1st Place Team - PRIZE CORNHOLE SET MADE BY RTECH SOLUTIONS
- Most Creative Team Name: Spectators get to vote. $1 per vote and winners split 50/50 with WCAWC
When: July 25, 2026 Time: Check in/registration 2:30pm 1st Round Starts at 3:00pm
Where: White County Animal Wellness Center Monon Cost: $30 - 2 Person Team
RULES
- Bag on Board = 1 point - Bag through Hole = 3 points
- Bags that hit the ground prior to landing on the board or going into the hole do not count
- Cancellation scoring is used at the end of each round. After all 8 bags have been thrown; the score is calculated based on the bags that remain on the board and have gone in the hole. If Team A has 4 points and Team B has 3 points, Team A will get 1 point and a game is played to 21+
- Bag toss takes all – The player that wins the bag toss chooses the initial side of board to throw from and whether to start out throwing first or second
- Players will alternate throwing their 4 bags down to the board on the other end
- Throwing out of turn or outside the throwing box is a foul. The bag that was thrown when the foul occurred does not count and is immediately removed from play.
- In Doubles, partners stand on the opposite side from each other. This means that one player from Team A will throw from the right side of the board on one end and the partner will be throwing from the left side of the board on the other end
- These rules serve as a basic guideline and mirror how we run our tournaments. There are many variations that are played among friends and family. If you are unsure about the rules of a recreational game or tournament, make sure you ask the person in charge before you start playing. Spectators Welcome - All Ages welcomed and encouraged to play! Contact Carmin 219-255-9283 with any questions.
- REGISTRATION FEES PAID BENEFIT WHITE COUNTY ANIMAL WELLNESS CENTER
FIRST ANNUAL CORNHOLE FOR A CAUSE
***Double Elimination Tournament***
- 1st Place Team - PRIZE CORNHOLE SET MADE BY RTECH SOLUTIONS
- Most Creative Team Name: Spectators get to vote. $1 per vote and winners split 50/50 with WCAWC
When: July 25, 2026 Time: Check in/registration 2:30pm 1st Round Starts at 3:00pm
Where: White County Animal Wellness Center Monon Cost: $30 - 2 Person Team
RULES
- Bag on Board = 1 point - Bag through Hole = 3 points
- Bags that hit the ground prior to landing on the board or going into the hole do not count
- Cancellation scoring is used at the end of each round. After all 8 bags have been thrown; the score is calculated based on the bags that remain on the board and have gone in the hole. If Team A has 4 points and Team B has 3 points, Team A will get 1 point and a game is played to 21+
- Bag toss takes all – The player that wins the bag toss chooses the initial side of board to throw from and whether to start out throwing first or second
- Players will alternate throwing their 4 bags down to the board on the other end
- Throwing out of turn or outside the throwing box is a foul. The bag that was thrown when the foul occurred does not count and is immediately removed from play.
- In Doubles, partners stand on the opposite side from each other. This means that one player from Team A will throw from the right side of the board on one end and the partner will be throwing from the left side of the board on the other end
- These rules serve as a basic guideline and mirror how we run our tournaments. There are many variations that are played among friends and family. If you are unsure about the rules of a recreational game or tournament, make sure you ask the person in charge before you start playing. Spectators Welcome - All Ages welcomed and encouraged to play! Contact Carmin 219-255-9283 with any questions.
- REGISTRATION FEES PAID BENEFIT WHITE COUNTY ANIMAL WELLNESS CENTER