Ginnie's House Children's Advocacy Center

Cornhole Tournament 2025

17 Old Rudetown Rd

Vernon Township, NJ 07462, USA

1 Player
$25

Enters you in the Cornhole Tournament! Let us know who you'd like to partner with. Single players will be paired at event.

Team of 2
$50

Enters your 2-person team in the Cornhole Tournament! Please list both names & Team Name, if you have one.

ONE 50/50 Ticket
$1

must be purchased ON premise. No tickets can be sold before cornhole date. Winner must be present to win. tickets purchased before event will be refunded and invalid.

8 (eight) 50/50 Tickets
$5

20 (Twenty) 50/50 Tickets
$10

ONE ticket to Basket Raffle
$5

to be sold AT event for chance to win basket.

3 (THREE) tickets to Basket Raffle
$10

Add a donation for Ginnie's House Children's Advocacy Center

$

