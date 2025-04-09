Inaugural Corn-Hooley & Shamrock Shenanigans

161 Ritchie Hwy

Severna Park, MD 21146, USA

Car/Bike Show Registration
Free

Cars/bikes/trucks of all sizes. Pre-registration is encouraged. Registration is FREE, but donations are highly encouraged. This is a charity event, and proceeds benefit sick, injured, and fallen first responders and their families. You can donate by scrolling down to add a donation, or visiting aaemerald.com/donate

Social Team
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants two person team entry into the social bracket for the casual players. 4 game guarantee. Chance at great prizes.

Social Team CASH
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants two person team entry into the social bracket for the casual players. 4 game guarantee. Chance at great prizes.

Competitive Team
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants team entry into the competitive bracket for the competitive players. 4 game guarantee with cash prizes.

Competitive Team CASH
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants team entry into the competitive bracket for the competitive players. 4 game guarantee with cash prizes.

Child
$20

Grants entry (no partner required) into the kids bracket for the younger players (best for ages 6-12). 2 game guarantee with fun prizes

Child CASH
Free

Grants entry (no partner required) into the kids bracket for the younger players (best for ages 6-12). 2 game guarantee with fun prizes

Title Sponsor
$3,000

Includes table/booth at event, 2 Teams or 4 Individuals in the competition, a set of Custom Cornhole Boards (used in the event with sponsor logo) and two sets of custom bags, logo on website, signage, and social media, and 3 mentions at the event

Board Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 1 team or 2 individual entries into competition, a set of Custom Cornhole boards to be used in event with sponsor logo (sponsor can keep boards or donate as a prize), logo on website, signage, and social media, and minimum 3 mentions at event.

Custom Bag Add-On
$300

Adds custom bags for Board Sponsors. Two sets of custom bags with logos to be used in event and kept by sponsor or donated as prizes.

Bag Sponsor
$500

2 sets of custom cornhole bags to be used in event (sponsor can keep or donate as prizes), logo on website, signage, and social media, minimum 1 mention at event.

DJ Sponsor
$500

Includes logo/sign at DJ Booth and minimum 2 mentions at event including during intro to a fun song of sponsors choice.

Dunk Tank Sponsor
$250

Includes Logo/sign at Dunk Tank and minimum 1 mention at event

Moon Bounce Sponsor
$250

Includes Logo/sign at moonbounce and a minimum of 1 mention at event.

Facepainting Sponsor
$250

Includes logo/sign at facepainting booth and minimum of 1 mention at event

Add a donation for Anne Arundel Firefighters Emerald Society, Inc

$

