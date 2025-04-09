Inaugural Corn-Hooley & Shamrock Shenanigans

Cars/bikes/trucks of all sizes. Pre-registration is encouraged. Registration is FREE, but donations are highly encouraged. This is a charity event, and proceeds benefit sick, injured, and fallen first responders and their families. You can donate by scrolling down to add a donation, or visiting aaemerald.com/donate
Grants two person team entry into the social bracket for the casual players. 4 game guarantee. Chance at great prizes.
Grants team entry into the competitive bracket for the competitive players. 4 game guarantee with cash prizes.
Grants entry (no partner required) into the kids bracket for the younger players (best for ages 6-12). 2 game guarantee with fun prizes
Includes table/booth at event, 2 Teams or 4 Individuals in the competition, a set of Custom Cornhole Boards (used in the event with sponsor logo) and two sets of custom bags, logo on website, signage, and social media, and 3 mentions at the event
Includes 1 team or 2 individual entries into competition, a set of Custom Cornhole boards to be used in event with sponsor logo (sponsor can keep boards or donate as a prize), logo on website, signage, and social media, and minimum 3 mentions at event.
Adds custom bags for Board Sponsors. Two sets of custom bags with logos to be used in event and kept by sponsor or donated as prizes.
2 sets of custom cornhole bags to be used in event (sponsor can keep or donate as prizes), logo on website, signage, and social media, minimum 1 mention at event.
Includes logo/sign at DJ Booth and minimum 2 mentions at event including during intro to a fun song of sponsors choice.
Includes Logo/sign at Dunk Tank and minimum 1 mention at event
Includes Logo/sign at moonbounce and a minimum of 1 mention at event.
Includes logo/sign at facepainting booth and minimum of 1 mention at event
