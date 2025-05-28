Keep Missoula Housed

Keep Missoula Housed

Cornhole Tournament Sponsorships - 2025

700 Cregg Ln

Missoula, MT 59801, USA

Engraved Cornhole Boards Sponsor
$600

Your custom logo engraved on boards. Boards are played on during the tournament. You keep the boards after the tournament! (we will reach out to you via email for your logo)

Returning Board Sponsor
$250

Returning sponsors bring their boards to be played on. +$40 for new replacement bags if needed (see selection below).

Replacement Bags for Returning Sponsors
$40

Returning Sponsors who need fresh new bags! (Set of two)

Register a Team to play!
$75

Register you and a partner to play in the Tournament! ($75 covers the both of you).

Title Sponsor
$1,500

As our Primary Sponsor, you will have your own table at the event and the opportunity to purchase a set of cornhole boards at cost. Boards will be used for the final championship round.

Bracket Sponsorship
$500

Get your Logo printed on the Bracket! Be seen by ALL players multiple times! You will be announced by the MC throughout the night as well.

Video Board & PA System Sponsorship
$500

Your logo will be featured on the video board with priority display time and advertisement of your choosing over PA system.

Water Station Sponsorship
$500

Water Bottles, Ice & Trough provided for you! All you need to bring is your banner (marketing materials if you'd like).

Misting Tent Sponsorship
$750

Misting Tent provided for you! All you need to bring is your banner (marketing materials if you'd like).

