Cornhole Tournament - Tossing for a Cause

Hosted by
About this event
725 W Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54914, USA
Presenting Sponsor - Includes: TWO 2-person teams. Prominent logo placement on event materials, CBT website, event page, social media recognition. Your logo items in participant bags, (optional), and award presentation to winners.
Includes: One 2-person team, prominent logo placement on event materials, CBT website, event page, social media recognition.
Includes: Prominent logo placement on event promotional materials and recognition on CBT's social media.
Includes: Name & Logo placement at station signage and recognition on CBT's social media.
We are looking for donations to include in our Bucket Raffles, Door Prizes and more!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!