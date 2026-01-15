Community Benefit Tree Inc

Community Benefit Tree Inc

Cornhole Tournament - Tossing for a Cause

Capitol Centre

725 W Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54914, USA

Ace in Hole Presenting Partner
$1,000

Presenting Sponsor - Includes: TWO 2-person teams. Prominent logo placement on event materials, CBT website, event page, social media recognition. Your logo items in participant bags, (optional), and award presentation to winners.

Board Boss Partner
$500

Includes: One 2-person team, prominent logo placement on event materials, CBT website, event page, social media recognition.

Clean Shot Partner
$250

Includes: Prominent logo placement on event promotional materials and recognition on CBT's social media.

Bag Champion Partner
$100

Includes: Name & Logo placement at station signage and recognition on CBT's social media.

Prize Partner
Free

We are looking for donations to include in our Bucket Raffles, Door Prizes and more!

