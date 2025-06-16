Cornwall Cheerleading Booster Club Inc

Cornwall Cheerleading Camp Gear

Cropped Tank, racerback 100% cotton
$17

Color : Green ALL MUST PURCHASE

Tank, racerback 100% Cotton
$17

Color: Black ALL MUST PURCHASE

Sports Bra with letter C in Bling
$26

ALL MUST PURCHASE

Cheer Bow - Green
$25

All MUST PURHCASE

Cheer Bow - White
$25

All MUST PURHCASE

T-shirt with Name
$20

ONLY ORDER IF YOU CHEERLEADER DOESN'T HAVE. THIS SHIRT HAS THE LAST NAME ON THE BACK

Cheer Bow - Pink
$17

Purchase only if you do not have

Green Pom
$17

Purchase only if you do not have

White Pom
$17

Purchase only if you do not have

Pink Pom
$17

Purchase only if you do not have

Cheer Backpack with Name
$65

Purchase only if you do not have. Can be purchased once you make the team. Does not need to be purchased for camp.

Team Jacket
$125

Purchase only if you do not have. Can be purchased once you make the team. Does not need to be purchased for camp.

CCHS Short sleeve t-shirt - PARENT optional
$20

will say CCHS Cheerleading

Cheerleading Short Sleeve t -shirt - PARENT optional
$20

Dragons Cheerleading

