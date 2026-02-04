Corona del Sol Band Boosters, Inc.'s Shop

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Payment due to the boosters on June 27.
This fee is in ADDITION to the previous 3 marching band payments.
Color Guard Fee ($200) - August 3 (made payable to the CdS Band Boosters)
Join the CdS Band Boosters. Your 1-year (26-27 season) membership includes a Marching Band Season video and Yard sign to display during the time that your student is a marching band member.
If you have more than one child in marching band, the $50 fee covers the entire family.
Instrument Rental Fee of $60 for the 26-27 school year. Please include Student Name and Instrument.
This is fee only applies to BATTERY (Drumline) members.
Help us purchase custom bass drum heads for our drumline. Sponsors will have the opportunity to keep one bass drum head at the end of the marching season.
MARCHING BAND PROP AND PANEL SPONSOR
(INCLUDES RECOGNITION IN OUR MONTHLY
PARENT MEETING SLIDE SHOWS)
Help us get a jump start on the 2026 marching season by financially sponsoring a color guard flag silk! At the conclusion of the season, you will get to take one of the show silks home with you!
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