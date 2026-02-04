Corona del Sol Band Boosters, Inc.

Offered by

Corona del Sol Band Boosters, Inc.

About this shop

Corona del Sol Band Boosters, Inc.'s Shop

Marching Band Payment #3 item
Marching Band Payment #3
$550

Payment due to the boosters on June 27.

0
August Color Guard Payment item
August Color Guard Payment
$200

This fee is in ADDITION to the previous 3 marching band payments.


Color Guard Fee ($200) - August 3 (made payable to the CdS Band Boosters)

0
26-27 Band Booster Membership item
26-27 Band Booster Membership
$50

Join the CdS Band Boosters. Your 1-year (26-27 season) membership includes a Marching Band Season video and Yard sign to display during the time that your student is a marching band member.


If you have more than one child in marching band, the $50 fee covers the entire family.

0
26-27 Instrument Rental Fee item
26-27 Instrument Rental Fee
$60

Instrument Rental Fee of $60 for the 26-27 school year. Please include Student Name and Instrument.

0
Mallet & Stick Fee item
Mallet & Stick Fee
$25

This is fee only applies to BATTERY (Drumline) members.

0
Bass Drum Head item
Bass Drum Head
$100

Help us purchase custom bass drum heads for our drumline. Sponsors will have the opportunity to keep one bass drum head at the end of the marching season.

0
Bronze Sponsor (Prop & Panels) item
Bronze Sponsor (Prop & Panels)
$100

MARCHING BAND PROP AND PANEL SPONSOR

(INCLUDES RECOGNITION IN OUR MONTHLY

PARENT MEETING SLIDE SHOWS)

0
Flag Silk item
Flag Silk
$40

Help us get a jump start on the 2026 marching season by financially sponsoring a color guard flag silk! At the conclusion of the season, you will get to take one of the show silks home with you!

0
Add a donation for Corona del Sol Band Boosters, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!