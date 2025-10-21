Coronado Cornhole Classic

915 E Palm Ln

Phoenix, AZ 85006, USA

Player (Team of 2)
$100
Compete in the cornhole tournament as a team of two!

Player (Individual)
$50

Compete in the cornhole tournament as an individual and we'll match you with a partner!

Adult Spectator
$25

Want to attend without competing in the tournament! Includes lunch, tote bag, and access to all the fun.

Child Spectator
$15

Bring the kiddos! Children will have lots to do in our Kids Corner.

Sponsor a Lane!
$1,000
Become a lane sponsor! Players (including your team of two!) will get to play cornhole with your branded board. Your company will receive recognition throughout our social media posts and newsletters leading up to the event, and you'll get to have a great day of friendly competition in the name of your business!

