Coronation 35: An Evening Under the Bigtop

Join us Friday night for our Out of Town show, followed by our included Bus bar tour sponsored by Underground Nightclub and 26!
Join us for our Coronation Ball on Saturday night. Including 4 hours of open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment all night.
Join us Sunday morning at Brunch to celebrate the new monarchs!
Get access to all the events
Note: Don’t purchase this ticket if it is prior to 4/15/26
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