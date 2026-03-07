Imperial Court of Buffalo

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Imperial Court of Buffalo

Coronation 35: An Evening Under the Bigtop

4600 Genesee St

Cheektowaga, NY 14225, USA

Out Of Town Show Only
$25

Join us Friday night for our Out of Town show, followed by our included Bus bar tour sponsored by Underground Nightclub and 26!

Coronation Only
$135

Join us for our Coronation Ball on Saturday night. Including 4 hours of open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment all night.

Victory Brunch Only
$50

Join us Sunday morning at Brunch to celebrate the new monarchs!

Weekend Package Regular Price
$195

Get access to all the events


Note: Don’t purchase this ticket if it is prior to 4/15/26

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