International Imperial Court Of Long Beach

International Imperial Court Of Long Beach

About this event

Coronation 55: Cosmic Mythos

2640 N Lakewood Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90815

Out of Town Show + Events
$50

This ticket entitles you to one (1) entry for the Out of Town Show and one (1) entry to EITHER the Bus Run OR the Sober Party.

Please note that tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE.

Coronation 55 Dinner Ticket (Individual)
$150

This ticket entitles you to (1) entry to Coronation Dinner.

Please note that tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE.

Victory Brunch (Individual)
$50

This ticket entitles you to (1) entry to Victory Brunch.

Please note that tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE.

Weekend Packages (Regular Price after 2/1)
$250

LIMITED AVAILABILITY. ONCE SOLD OUT TICKETS WILL INCREASE TO REGULAR AMOUNT.

This package includes:
1 Out of Town Show Ticket
1 Bus Run/Sober Party Ticket
1 Coronation Dinner Ticket
1 Victory Brunch Ticket

Please note that tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE.

Coronation Dinner Table
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

LIMITED AVAILABILITY. ONCE SOLD OUT TICKETS WILL INCREASE TO REGULAR AMOUNT.


Table of ten (10) for Coronation 55 Dinner

PROGRAM AD: Inside Front Cover (Color)
$200

Ad must be submitted to [email protected] no later than February 5, 2026

PROGRAM AD: Full Page (Color)
$150

Ad must be submitted to [email protected] no later than February 5, 2026

