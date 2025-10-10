Imperial Court of Iowa

Imperial Court of Iowa

Coronation 34 - Dearest Gentle Reader: A Night of Secrets

Early Bird Weekend Package
Early Bird Weekend Package
$150
Available until Sep 1

This package will get you a ticket to Out-of-State Show, Coronation Ball, and Victory Brunch. Must be purchased before 11:59 pm on August 31st. When purchasing this package you will save $35!!!

Coronation Ball Only
Coronation Ball Only
$125
Available until Sep 17

This ticket is Coronation Ball only and will include a plated meal. Ticket must be purchased by September 16th. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Out-of-State Show Only
Out-of-State Show Only
$25

This ticket is for Out-of-State Show Only!

Victory Bruch Only
Victory Bruch Only
$35
Available until Sep 16

This ticket is for Victory Brunch only!

