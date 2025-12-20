Coronation 35 Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor
during the Ball, Logo added to the
ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop, 4 VIP Tables of 8 at Coronation, All Marketing Will Read “XXCompanyName Proudly Presents the Queen City Gala”
Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor
during the Ball, Logo added to the
ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop, 1 VIP table for 8 at Coronation.
Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor
during the Ball, Logo added to the
ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop, 4 tickets that can be used for the Ball, Victory Brunch or any combination of the two.
Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor
during the Ball, Logo added to the
ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop, and two tickets to Victory Brunch
Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor
during the Ball, Logo added to the
ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!