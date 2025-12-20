Imperial Sovereign Queen City Court Of The Buckeye Empire Inc

Imperial Sovereign Queen City Court Of The Buckeye Empire Inc

About this event

Coronation 35 Sponsorships

Imperial Package
$10,000

Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor

during the Ball, Logo added to the

ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop, 4 VIP Tables of 8 at Coronation, All Marketing Will Read “XXCompanyName Proudly Presents the Queen City Gala”

Princely Package
$2,000

Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor

during the Ball, Logo added to the

ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop, 1 VIP table for 8 at Coronation.

Royalty package
$1,500

Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor

during the Ball, Logo added to the

ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop, 4 tickets that can be used for the Ball, Victory Brunch or any combination of the two.

Flying Pig Package
$1,000

Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor

during the Ball, Logo added to the

ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop, and two tickets to Victory Brunch

Queen City Package
$500

Includes: Full-page, color ad in the Coronation Program, Announced as a sponsor

during the Ball, Logo added to the

ISQCCBE Website, Logo on step-and-repeat backdrop

