RSIC Texas Riviera Empire

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RSIC Texas Riviera Empire

About this event

Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi

5549 Leopard St

Corpus Christi, TX 78408, USA

Early Bird Weekend Pass
$145
Available until Mar 31

Includes In Town show, Out of Town show, Shuttle to Hidden Door and back, Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi, Hospitality both days, Brunch Sunday, and Shuttle to and from Hidden Door for Victory Party

Available with a $15 discount off Door prices until March 31st

Early Bird
$150
Available until May 21

Includes In Town show, Out of Town show, Shuttle to Hidden Door and back, Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi, Hospitality both days, Brunch Sunday, and Shuttle to and from Hidden Door for Victory Party with a $10 discount off door prices from April 1 through May 21

Advance Purchase
$155
Available until Jun 17

Includes In Town show, Out of Town show, Shuttle to Hidden Door and back, Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi, Hospitality both days, Brunch Sunday, and Shuttle to and from Hidden Door for Victory Party at a $5 savings available til Wednesday, June 6

Weekend Pass
$160
Available until Jun 19

Includes In Town Show, Out of Town show, Shuttle to Hidden Door and back, Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi, Hospitality both days, Brunch Sunday, and Shuttle to and from Hidden Door for Victory Party

In Town Show
Pay what you can

In Town Show at Hidden Door

Out of Town Show
$25

Ticket for Out of Town show at Holiday Inn Airport and shuttle to and from the Hidden Door after the show, and Hospitality.

Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi
$90

Ticket to Coronation, including a full meal and access to Hospitality after.

Brunch
$45

Ticket for Victory Brunch and Shutle to and from Hidden Door for the Victory Party

Add a donation for RSIC Texas Riviera Empire

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