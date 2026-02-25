About this event
Includes In Town show, Out of Town show, Shuttle to Hidden Door and back, Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi, Hospitality both days, Brunch Sunday, and Shuttle to and from Hidden Door for Victory Party
Available with a $15 discount off Door prices until March 31st
Includes In Town show, Out of Town show, Shuttle to Hidden Door and back, Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi, Hospitality both days, Brunch Sunday, and Shuttle to and from Hidden Door for Victory Party with a $10 discount off door prices from April 1 through May 21
Includes In Town show, Out of Town show, Shuttle to Hidden Door and back, Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi, Hospitality both days, Brunch Sunday, and Shuttle to and from Hidden Door for Victory Party at a $5 savings available til Wednesday, June 6
Includes In Town Show, Out of Town show, Shuttle to Hidden Door and back, Coronation 38: A Fiesta in Corpus Christi, Hospitality both days, Brunch Sunday, and Shuttle to and from Hidden Door for Victory Party
In Town Show at Hidden Door
Ticket for Out of Town show at Holiday Inn Airport and shuttle to and from the Hidden Door after the show, and Hospitality.
Ticket to Coronation, including a full meal and access to Hospitality after.
Ticket for Victory Brunch and Shutle to and from Hidden Door for the Victory Party
$
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