A regal couple, Regent Emperor Emmanuel and Empress 47 Madam Metzli, are featured in the foreground against a starry, celestial background advertising "The Radiance Within" coronation event.
Imperial Star Empire Incorporated

Hosted by

Imperial Star Empire Incorporated

About this event

Coronation 48: The Radiance Within

2255 Santa Clara Ave

Alameda, CA 94501, USA

PreSale Coronation Package
$100
Available until Sep 15

This will get you 1 ticket to the following: Out of Town show, Coronation, and Victory Brunch

PreSale Out of Town
$15
Available until Sep 15

This will get you 1 ticket to the Out of Town Show Only

PreSale Coronation Only
$80
Available until Sep 15

This will give you 1 ticket to the Coronation only

Presale Victory Brunch
$25
Available until Sep 15

This will get you 1 ticket to the Victory Brunch Only

PreSale Coronation Table
$700
Available until Sep 15

This will reserve 1 table and give you 8 tickets to Coronation. Only Coronation.

Coronation Package
$145

This will get you 1 ticket to each of the following: Out of Town Show, Coronation, and Victory Bunch

Out of Town
$20

This will get you 1 ticket to the Out of Town Show

Coronation
$95

This will get you 1 ticket to Coronation

Victory Brunch
$30

This will get you 1 ticket to Victory Brunch

Coronation Table
$850

This will get you a reserved table and 8 tickets to Coronation only

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