Imperial Sovereign Gem Court Of Boise Idaho Inc

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Imperial Sovereign Gem Court Of Boise Idaho Inc

About this event

Coronation 49: A Celtic Winter Wonderland

2900 W Chinden Blvd

Boise, ID 83714, USA

Early Bird Package
$100
Available until Apr 30

The Early bird Package is live until midnight April 30th, 2026 MST. Included is Out of Town Show, Coronation Ball Ticket, and Victory Brunch.


All sales are final, transfers allowed until July 1st, 2026.

Advertisement Inside Front Cover
$200

Coronation Book Inside Front Cover Ad.


Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.


Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]


Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.

Advertisement Inside Back Cover
$200

Coronation Book Inside Back Cover Ad.


Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.


Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]


Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.

Advertisement Back Cover
$200

Coronation Book Back Cover


Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.


Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]


Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.

Coronation Advertisement Full Page
$100

Coronation Book Full page ad.


Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.


Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]


Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.

Coronation Advertisement Half Page
$75

Coronation Book Half Page ad.


Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.


Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]


Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.

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