Coronation 49: A Celtic Winter Wonderland

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About this event
The Early bird Package is live until midnight April 30th, 2026 MST. Included is Out of Town Show, Coronation Ball Ticket, and Victory Brunch.
All sales are final, transfers allowed until July 1st, 2026.
Coronation Book Inside Front Cover Ad.
Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.
Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]
Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.
Coronation Book Inside Back Cover Ad.
Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.
Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]
Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.
Coronation Book Back Cover
Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.
Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]
Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.
Coronation Book Full page ad.
Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.
Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]
Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.
Coronation Book Half Page ad.
Advertising content must be submitted in final electronic PDF or PNG file format min 300 dpi. Black and White or color ads are accepted. No image bleeds.
Send program ads as an attachment to: [email protected]
Ad sales are due June 25, 2026. All sales are final.
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