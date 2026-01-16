International Imperial Court Of Long Beach

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International Imperial Court Of Long Beach

About this event

Coronation 55: Cosmic Mythos Imperial Family

2640 N Lakewood Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90815

Out of Town Show + Events
$35

This ticket entitles you to one (1) entry for the Out of Town Show and one (1) entry to EITHER the Bus Run OR the Sober Party.

Please note that tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE.

Coronation 55 Dinner Ticket (Individual)
$70

This ticket entitles you to (1) entry to Coronation Dinner.

Please note that tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE.

Victory Brunch (Individual)
$40

This ticket entitles you to (1) entry to Victory Brunch.

Please note that tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE.

Weekend Package (Individual)
$140

LIMITED AVAILABILITY. ONCE SOLD OUT TICKETS WILL INCREASE TO REGULAR AMOUNT.

This package includes:
1 Out of Town Show Ticket
1 Bus Run/Sober Party Ticket
1 Coronation Dinner Ticket
1 Victory Brunch Ticket

Please note that tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-TRANSFERABLE.

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