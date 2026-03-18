Hosted by

Imperial Sovereign Court of New Mexico

About this event

Coronation XXXIII

2910 Yale Blvd SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106, USA

ISCNM Members Weekend Package
$140
Members only

Includes Bus Tour with Out of Town Show, Coronation Gala, and Victory Brunch. Available until June 15th or until sold out, whichever is faster. 100 total available.

Early Bird Weekend Package
$150
Available until Jul 20

Includes Bus Tour with Out of Town Show, Coronation Gala, and Victory Brunch. Available until June 15th or until sold out, whichever is faster. 100 total available.

Weekend Package
$180
Available until Sep 11

Includes Bus Tour with Out of Town Show, Coronation Gala, and Victory Brunch. Available until August 31st or until sold out, whichever is faster.

Victory Brunch
$50

Includes entry to Victory Brunch event with meal on Sunday, September 13, 2026

Program Ad- Inside Front Cover
$175

This full page ad is 8" x 10.5" and in full color.

Program Ad- Inside Back Cover
$175

This full page ad is 8" x 10.5" and in full color.

Program Ad- Back Cover
$200

This full page ad is 8" x 10.5" and in full color.

Program Ad- Full Page
$150

This full page ad is 8" x 10.5" and in full color.

Program Ad- Half Page
$100

This half page ad is 4" x 5" and in full color.

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