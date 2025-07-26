Women Construction Owners & Executives

Hosted by

Women Construction Owners & Executives

About this event

Corporate Alliance Partnership Program

Business Investment
$2,500

Business Investment $2,500

Business Investment Level CAPs will receive the following benefits:

  • Logo listing on the WCOE website as a Corporate Alliance Partner
  • Company Profile on the WCOE CAP page
  • Press release announcing partnership
  • Permission to co-brand using WCOE, USA logo
  • Recognition as a Corporate Alliance Partner
  • Access to all WCOE meetings and events at member rate
Supporter Investment
$5,000

Supporter Investment $5,000

Supporter Level CAPs will receive all the Business Investment benefits plus:

  • Featured article or advertisement in the WCOE Newsletter
  • Inclusion of Logo on all WCOE e-Newsletters
Ally Investment
$12,500

Ally Investment $12,500

Ally level CAPs will receive all the Supporter Investment benefits plus:

  • Presentation of one co-branded webinar per year
  • Speaking opportunity
  • Full registration to Annual Leadership Conference
  • Advertisement as a CAP
  • Highlighted logo placement on the WCOE website
Partner Investment
$25,000

Partner Investment $25,000

Partner level CAPs will receive all the Ally Investment benefits plus:

  • A dedicated page on the WCOE website
  • VIP members-only event at Annual Leadership Conference
Add a donation for Women Construction Owners & Executives

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!