Join Black Women in Aviation (BWIA) as a Corporate Member and demonstrate your organization’s commitment to expanding access, opportunity, and representation across the aviation industry.

Corporate Membership is designed for companies, schools, and organizations that want to stand alongside BWIA in empowering the next generation of aviators — from the classroom to the cockpit.

By becoming a member, your organization helps create pathways for Black women and youth to pursue aviation careers, while aligning your brand with a mission that’s shaping the future of flight.