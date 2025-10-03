Legends for Leaders Corporate Sponsorship

Charitable Impact: Your donation funds approximately three years plus four months of scholarship support for a young leader (3.3 x $15,000), providing mentorship, skills, and opportunity through Apogee Education Foundation.





Tax-Deductible Contribution: As a 501(c)(3) charity (EIN 99-0420998), Apogee ensures your gift is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Below, we disclose the fair market value (FMV) of benefits, with the remainder deductible.





Benefits (Subject to Availability):

Gala Access : 6 VIP tickets with premium seating for the gala (6:00 PM - 11:00 PM, Dec 5, 2025), including gourmet dining and auction participation. FMV: $3,000 (6 tickets at $500 each); non-deductible portion.

Exclusive Meet-and-Greet : An opportunity to meet Tim Kennedy, Matt Beaudreau, and select Legends (e.g., Bryan Callen, JP Sears), subject to availability. FMV: $500; non-deductible portion.

Personalized Recognition : Your name featured in the event program, on a "Benefactors Wall," and in digital promotions. FMV: $200; non-deductible portion.

Scholar Connection : A handwritten thank-you note and virtual update from a young leader you’ve supported. FMV: $0; fully deductible.

Legacy Keepsake : A custom-engraved commemorative medallion. FMV: $100; non-deductible portion.

Live Art Experience : One of three original David Garibaldi paintings created live during the auction (selected by drawing or preference, subject to availability). FMV: $5,000 (based on comparable art sales); non-deductible portion.

Total FMV of Benefits : $8,800. For a $50,000 donation, $41,200 is tax-deductible. Consult your tax advisor for details.





As an Iconic Benefactor, you empower over three years of transformative scholarship support, equipping a young leader to thrive. Enjoy expanded VIP gala access, a chance to connect with Tim and Matt, a spotlight on your generosity, and a masterpiece from David Garibaldi’s live creation. This package celebrates your extraordinary commitment, with the majority fueling our mission. No goods or services are provided beyond the FMV listed.