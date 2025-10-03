Legends for Leaders Corporate Sponsorship

3354 Co Rd 236

Liberty Hill, TX 78642, USA

Catalyst Supporter – $5,000 (4 months per leader)
Funds approximately four months of scholarship support for a young leader (1/3rd of $15,000), providing mentorship, skills, and opportunity through Apogee Education Foundation.

Visionary Partner – $10,000 (8 Months per leader)
Funds approximately eight months of scholarship support for a young leader (2/3rds of $15,000), providing mentorship, skills, and opportunity through Apogee Education Foundation.

Legacy Leader – $15,000 (1 Full Year per leader)
Funds one full year of scholarship support for a young leader ($15,000), providing mentorship, skills, and opportunity through Apogee Education Foundation.

Foundation Pillar – $20,000 (1 Year + 4 Months per Leader)
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$20,000: Funds 1 year + 4 months per leader. Includes 4 VIP tickets (FMV $2,000), recognition/slot (FMV $100).

Beacon Luminary – $25,000 (1 Year + 7 Months per Leader)
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Beacon Luminary – $25,000: Funds 1 year + 7 months per leader. Includes 10 VIP tickets (FMV $5,000), branding/video (FMV $200). Total FMV: $5,200

Pinnacle Visionary – $30,000 (2 Years per Leader)
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$30,000: Funds 2 years per leader. Includes 15 VIP tickets (FMV $7,500), recognition/reception (FMV $300). Total FMV: $7,800

Iconic Benefactor" – $50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Charitable Impact: Your donation funds approximately three years plus four months of scholarship support for a young leader (3.3 x $15,000), providing mentorship, skills, and opportunity through Apogee Education Foundation.


Tax-Deductible Contribution: As a 501(c)(3) charity (EIN 99-0420998), Apogee ensures your gift is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Below, we disclose the fair market value (FMV) of benefits, with the remainder deductible.


Benefits (Subject to Availability):

  • Gala Access: 6 VIP tickets with premium seating for the gala (6:00 PM - 11:00 PM, Dec 5, 2025), including gourmet dining and auction participation. FMV: $3,000 (6 tickets at $500 each); non-deductible portion.
  • Exclusive Meet-and-Greet: An opportunity to meet Tim Kennedy, Matt Beaudreau, and select Legends (e.g., Bryan Callen, JP Sears), subject to availability. FMV: $500; non-deductible portion.
  • Personalized Recognition: Your name featured in the event program, on a "Benefactors Wall," and in digital promotions. FMV: $200; non-deductible portion.
  • Scholar Connection: A handwritten thank-you note and virtual update from a young leader you’ve supported. FMV: $0; fully deductible.
  • Legacy Keepsake: A custom-engraved commemorative medallion. FMV: $100; non-deductible portion.
  • Live Art Experience: One of three original David Garibaldi paintings created live during the auction (selected by drawing or preference, subject to availability). FMV: $5,000 (based on comparable art sales); non-deductible portion.
  • Total FMV of Benefits: $8,800. For a $50,000 donation, $41,200 is tax-deductible. Consult your tax advisor for details.


As an Iconic Benefactor, you empower over three years of transformative scholarship support, equipping a young leader to thrive. Enjoy expanded VIP gala access, a chance to connect with Tim and Matt, a spotlight on your generosity, and a masterpiece from David Garibaldi’s live creation. This package celebrates your extraordinary commitment, with the majority fueling our mission. No goods or services are provided beyond the FMV listed.

