BRHS 2025-2026 Corporate Sponsorships

Full wall signage on the side of the Concession/Shed building in the stadium that faces the entrance. 3 locations available: first come, first served for space closest to entrance. Recognized as the sponsor of at least 1 home football game and 1 performing arts performance. This will include an announcement for every Ballantyne Ridge 1st Down, along with with general announcements throughout the football game. 5 announcements during all other home varsity sporting events (prior to the start of the game, between quarters, at halftime, and during 4th quarter). Opportunity to host a promotional table at major school events (athletic games, open houses, registration nights, etc.) Logo on PTSO website, athletic website, and NFHS network. 3' X 6' Signage on the fence at the school’s main entrance. This fence is in the traffic circle, facing North Community House Road. 4 Ballantyne Ridge year-long Athletic Home Game passes and Fine Arts passes. Full-page ad in digital media guide for all 3 Athletic seasons, and in Playbills for all Performing Arts programs. 3’ X 6’ Signage in the stadium, gymnasium, and theater. Recognition included in every weekly Athletic Bulletin and bi-weekly PTSO newsletter. Each has 4000+ recipients, plus additional social media distribution. Social Media Posting: dedicated Instagram feed post and story, once per semester - to be shared by all BRHS channels. Also posted on PTSO Facebook page, once per semester.

Full wall signage on the side of the Concession/Shed building in the stadium that faces the entrance. 3 locations available: first come, first served for space closest to entrance. Recognized as the sponsor of at least 1 home football game and 1 performing arts performance. This will include an announcement for every Ballantyne Ridge 1st Down, along with with general announcements throughout the football game. 5 announcements during all other home varsity sporting events (prior to the start of the game, between quarters, at halftime, and during 4th quarter). Opportunity to host a promotional table at major school events (athletic games, open houses, registration nights, etc.) Logo on PTSO website, athletic website, and NFHS network. 3' X 6' Signage on the fence at the school’s main entrance. This fence is in the traffic circle, facing North Community House Road. 4 Ballantyne Ridge year-long Athletic Home Game passes and Fine Arts passes. Full-page ad in digital media guide for all 3 Athletic seasons, and in Playbills for all Performing Arts programs. 3’ X 6’ Signage in the stadium, gymnasium, and theater. Recognition included in every weekly Athletic Bulletin and bi-weekly PTSO newsletter. Each has 4000+ recipients, plus additional social media distribution. Social Media Posting: dedicated Instagram feed post and story, once per semester - to be shared by all BRHS channels. Also posted on PTSO Facebook page, once per semester.

seeMoreDetailsMobile