BRHS 2025-2026 Corporate Sponsorships

Full wall signage on the side of the Concession/Shed building in the stadium that faces the entrance. 3 locations available: first come, first served for space closest to entrance.
Recognized as the sponsor of at least 1 home football game and 1 performing arts performance. This will include an announcement for every Ballantyne Ridge 1st Down, along with with general announcements throughout the football game.
5 announcements during all other home varsity sporting events (prior to the start of the game, between quarters, at halftime, and during 4th quarter).
Opportunity to host a promotional table at major school events (athletic games, open houses, registration nights, etc.)
Logo on PTSO website, athletic website, and NFHS network.
3' X 6' Signage on the fence at the school’s main entrance. This fence is in the traffic circle, facing North Community House Road.
4 Ballantyne Ridge year-long Athletic Home Game passes and Fine Arts passes.
Full-page ad in digital media guide for all 3 Athletic seasons, and in Playbills for all Performing Arts programs.
3’ X 6’ Signage in the stadium, gymnasium, and theater.
Recognition included in every weekly Athletic Bulletin and bi-weekly PTSO newsletter. Each has 4000+ recipients, plus additional social media distribution.
Social Media Posting: dedicated Instagram feed post and story, once per semester - to be shared by all BRHS channels. Also posted on PTSO Facebook page, once per semester.
Beta Wolf Sponsorship
$15,000
Will be the official sponsor of the Weekly Athletic Bulletin that is sent to all Ballantyne Ridge families, posted on our social media channels, and posted on athletic website.
Logo on PTSO website, athletic website, and NFHS network.
5 announcements during all home varsity sporting events (prior to the start of the game, between quarters, at halftime, and during 4th quarter).
Opportunity to host a promotional table at major school events (athletic games, open houses, registration nights, etc.)
3' X 6' Signage on the fence at the school’s main entrance. This fence is in the traffic circle, facing North Community House Road.
4 Ballantyne Ridge year-long Athletic Home Game passes or Fine Arts passes.
Full-page ad in digital media guide for all 3 Athletic seasons, and in Playbills for all Performing Arts programs.
3’ X 6’ Signage in the stadium, gymnasium, and theater.
Recognition included in every weekly Athletic Bulletin and bi-weekly PTSO newsletter. Each has 4000+ recipients, plus additional social media distribution.
Social Media Posting: dedicated Instagram feed post and story, once per semester - to be shared by all BRHS channels. Also posted on PTSO Facebook page, once per semester.
Zeta Wolf Sponsorship
$10,000
Logo on PTSO website, athletic website, and NFHS network.
5 announcements during all home varsity sporting events (prior to the start of the game, between quarters, at halftime, and during 4th quarter).
Opportunity to host a promotional table at major school events (athletic games, open houses, registration nights, etc.)
3' X 6' Signage on the fence at the school’s main entrance. This fence is in the traffic circle, facing North Community House Road.
4 Ballantyne Ridge year-long Athletic Home Game passes or Fine Arts passes.
1/2-page ad in digital media guides for all 3 Athletic seasons, or in Playbills for all Performing Arts programs.
3’ X 6’ Signage in the stadium and gymnasium or theater (additional locations can be added for $500 each).
Recognition included in every weekly Athletic Bulletin and bi-weekly PTSO newsletter. Each has 4000+ recipients, plus additional social media distribution.
Social Media Posting: dedicated Instagram feed post, once per semester.
Epsilon Wolf Sponsorship
$5,000
3' X 6' Signage on the fence at the school’s main entrance. This fence is in the traffic circle, facing North Community House Road.
2 Ballantyne Ridge year-long Athletic Home Game passes or Fine Arts passes.
1/2-page ad in digital media guides for all 3 Athletic seasons, or in Playbills for all Performing Arts programs.
1 announcement during all home varsity sporting events (during halftime or midway point in a game/match).
Logo on PTSO website.
3’ X 6’ Signage in the stadium and gymnasium or theater (additional locations can be added for $500 each).
Recognition included in every weekly Athletic Bulletin and bi-weekly PTSO newsletter. Each has 4000+ recipients, plus additional social media distribution.
Social Media Posting: dedicated Instagram feed post, once per semester.
Delta Wolf Sponsorship
$3,000
1/4-page ad in digital media guides for all 3 Athletic seasons, or in Playbills for all Performing Arts programs.
1 announcement during all home varsity sporting events (during halftime or midway point in a game/match).
Logo on PTSO website.
3’ X 6’ Signage in 1 of the following locations: stadium, gymnasium or theater (additional locations can be added for $500 each).
Recognition included in every weekly Athletic Bulletin and bi-weekly PTSO newsletter. Each has 4000+ recipients, plus additional social media distribution.
Social Media Posting: Instagram story, once per semester.
Wolf Pack Sponsorship
$1,000
1 announcement during home varsity games of the sport of your choosing (during halftime).
Logo on PTSO website.
3’ X 6’ Signage in 1 of the following locations: stadium, gymnasium or theater (additional locations can be added for $500 each).
Recognition included in every weekly Athletic Bulletin and bi-weekly PTSO newsletter. Each has 4000+ recipients, plus additional social media distribution.
Social Media Posting: Instagram story, once per semester.
Support the Den Sponsorship
$500
3’ X 6’ Signage in 1 of the following locations: stadium, gymnasium or theater (additional locations can be added for $500 each).
Recognition included in every weekly Athletic Bulletin and bi-weekly PTSO newsletter. Each has 4000+ recipients, plus additional social media distribution.
Social Media Posting: Instagram story, once per semester.
