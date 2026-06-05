Corporate Sponsorship

About this event
Your company's logo presented in a large font across the width our Magnolia School Spirit shirts distributed to 500+ students worn every spirit Friday, year long recognition on PTA website corporate sponsors page with a clickable link to your company, 2'x4' vinyl banner on Magnolia fence viewed by 500+ families daily, recognition in the 26-27 yearbook, ongoing recognition on PTA instagram and Facebook
Your company's logo on our Magnolia School Spirit shirts distributed to 500+ students worn every spirit Friday, year long recognition on PTA website corporate sponsors page with a clickable link to your company, recognition in the 26-27 yearbook, ongoing recognition on PTA instagram and Facebook
2'x4' vinyl banner on Magnolia fence viewed by 500+ families daily, year long recognition on PTA website corporate sponsors page with a clickable link to your company
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!