Magnolia PTA

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Magnolia PTA

About this event

Corporate Sponsorship

Lion's Mane Premier Sponsorship
$2,500

Your company's logo presented in a large font across the width our Magnolia School Spirit shirts distributed to 500+ students worn every spirit Friday, year long recognition on PTA website corporate sponsors page with a clickable link to your company, 2'x4' vinyl banner on Magnolia fence viewed by 500+ families daily, recognition in the 26-27 yearbook, ongoing recognition on PTA instagram and Facebook

Lion's Roar Sponsorship
$1,000

Your company's logo on our Magnolia School Spirit shirts distributed to 500+ students worn every spirit Friday, year long recognition on PTA website corporate sponsors page with a clickable link to your company, recognition in the 26-27 yearbook, ongoing recognition on PTA instagram and Facebook

Banner Program
$500

2'x4' vinyl banner on Magnolia fence viewed by 500+ families daily, year long recognition on PTA website corporate sponsors page with a clickable link to your company

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!