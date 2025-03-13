CORPORATE SPONSORSHIP

Perfect for businesses looking to expand their brand visibility. Benefits Include: • Email Marketing Sponsorship (8 Months every other month and 2 special occasions or holidays) o Monthly Business Showcase Email Your business will be featured in our newsletter’s welcome email introducing new members to our community. Additionally, we’ll highlight your business in subsequent newsletters to keep it top of mind for our growing audience. • Social Media Marketing Sponsorship (12 months) o 1 Livestream on Social Media Showcase your business during an evening Facebook Live session with our Vice President or Community Liaison. This is an excellent opportunity to introduce your brand and gain valuable visibility. o 3 - 4 Weekly Post on All Platforms Each month, we will share an ad or post you provide across our social media channels. Whether it's about your business or a special event, we’ll help amplify it to an audience of approximately 10,000 viewers weekly through likes and shares. o Video Commercials Promotion If you already have a commercial, we’ll post it for you! Video commercials are highly effective tools to communicate your brand message and engage potential customers. If you do not have a commercial and would like one created for an additional fee, we will help you create one • Website Sponsorship (6 Months every other month) • Event Recognition & Participation

Perfect for businesses looking to expand their brand visibility. Benefits Include: • Email Marketing Sponsorship (8 Months every other month and 2 special occasions or holidays) o Monthly Business Showcase Email Your business will be featured in our newsletter’s welcome email introducing new members to our community. Additionally, we’ll highlight your business in subsequent newsletters to keep it top of mind for our growing audience. • Social Media Marketing Sponsorship (12 months) o 1 Livestream on Social Media Showcase your business during an evening Facebook Live session with our Vice President or Community Liaison. This is an excellent opportunity to introduce your brand and gain valuable visibility. o 3 - 4 Weekly Post on All Platforms Each month, we will share an ad or post you provide across our social media channels. Whether it's about your business or a special event, we’ll help amplify it to an audience of approximately 10,000 viewers weekly through likes and shares. o Video Commercials Promotion If you already have a commercial, we’ll post it for you! Video commercials are highly effective tools to communicate your brand message and engage potential customers. If you do not have a commercial and would like one created for an additional fee, we will help you create one • Website Sponsorship (6 Months every other month) • Event Recognition & Participation

More details...