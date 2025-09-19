Woodson Drama Boosters

Hosted by

Woodson Drama Boosters

About this event

Corporate Sponsorship 2025-2026

Fan Club
$100

Listed as Corporate Sponsor in playbills.

The Ensemble
$200

Listed as a corporate sponsor in the playbills and receive 1/4 page ad.

Playwright's Society
$300

Listed as a corporate sponsor in the playbills and free 1/2 page ad.

Directors Guild
$400

Listed as a corporate sponsor in playbills and a free full page ad.

Producers Circle
$500

Listed as corporate sponsor in playbills, on the Woodson Drama Website, receive a free full page ad, and a mention in before show comments by the Director

Add a donation for Woodson Drama Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!