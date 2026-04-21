Corporate Sponsorship: 2026 Loving Loic Foundation Golf Classic

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About this event
Title Sponsor - $2,500 (Eagle Level) Benefits:
• Company name and logo prominently displayed on all event materials, including banners and the event page on website. • Recognition as a Title Sponsor in press releases and media coverage. • Complimentary registration for 2 teams (8 players). • Recognition at the awards luncheon. • Full-page ad in the event program. • Exclusive hole sponsorship with company signage. • Social media mentions and links on Loving Loic Foundation's platforms.
Gold Sponsor - $1,000 (Birdie Level) Benefits:
• Company name and logo displayed on event materials, including banners, flyers, and the event website. • Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in press releases and media coverage. • Complimentary registration for one team (4 players). • Half-page ad in the event program. • Hole sponsorship with company signage. • Social media mentions and links on Loving Loic Foundation's platforms.
Silver Sponsor - $500 (Par Level) Benefits:
• Company name and logo displayed on event materials, including banners and the event website. • Quarter-page ad in the event program. • Hole sponsorship with company signage. • Social media mentions on Loving Loic Foundation's platforms.
Hole Sponsor - $200 Benefits:
• Company name and logo displayed on a sign at one of the holes. • Recognition in the event program. • Social media mentions on Loving Loic Foundation's platforms.
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