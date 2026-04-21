Corporate Sponsorship: 2026 Loving Loic Foundation Golf Classic

Title Sponsor - $2,500 (Eagle Level) Benefits:

• Company name and logo prominently displayed on all event materials, including banners and the event page on website. • Recognition as a Title Sponsor in press releases and media coverage. • Complimentary registration for 2 teams (8 players). • Recognition at the awards luncheon. • Full-page ad in the event program. • Exclusive hole sponsorship with company signage. • Social media mentions and links on Loving Loic Foundation's platforms.