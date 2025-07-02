Sponsorships

Woven Health Clinic

Woven Health Clinic
3333 Golfing Green Dr

Farmers Branch, TX 75234, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

Exclusive Opportunity - Premier logo placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and website. Speaking opportunity during the event program, 6 social media posts throughout the year, featured digital advertisement in clinic lobby for one year, 8 VIP event tickets with bonus chips for after-awards party, and recognition in post-even thank-you campaign.

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Exclusive Opportunity - Logo placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and website. 5 social media posts throughout the year, featured digital advertisement in clinic lobby for six months, 6 VIP tickets, and recognition in post-event thank-you campaign.

Gold Award Sponsor
$5,000

Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and website. Social media recognition (4 posts throughout the year), digital ad in clinic lobby for 3 months, 4 event tickets, and verbal recognition during the event.

Gold Casino Sponsor
$5,000

Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and website. Social media recognition (4 posts throughout the year), digital ad in clinic lobby for 3 months, 4 event tickets, and verbal recognition during the event.

Dessert Bar Sponsor
$1,500

Name/logo listed in program and website, recognition on two group social media posts, 2 event tickets, logo on cookies, recognition in post-event email.

Coffee Bar Sponsor
$1,500

Name/logo listed in program and website, recognition on two group social media posts, 2 event tickets, logo on cups, recognition in post event email.

Friend of the clinic
$500

Includes 2 tickets to the event and logo/recognition in program.

