Sponsorship: 6th Annual Celebration Our Legacy of Black Healthcare Professionals: Past, Present, and Future

Your Premier Sponsorship Level allows 10 students to attend this event and participate in the MHPMP summer job shadow experience. Tickets are included for organizational staff. Your organization's name will appear on a designated table, and the company logo will appear on the program, Yes2Kollege's website, and social media.
Silver
$3,500
Your Silver Sponsorship allows 20 students to attend this event and participate in the MHPMP summer job shadow experience. Tickets are included for organizational staff. Your organization's name will appear on a designated table, and the company logo will appear on the program, Yes2Kollege's website, and social media. In addition, a display table will be in our registration area to distribute swag and interact with participants throughout the event.
Gold
$5,000
Your Gold Sponsorship allows 30 students to attend this event and participate in the MHPMP summer job shadow experience. Tickets are included for organizational staff. Your organization's name will appear on a designated table, and the company logo will appear on the program, Yes2Kollege's website, and social media. In addition, a display table will be in our registration area to distribute swag and interact with participants throughout the event.
Platinum
$10,000
Your Platinum Sponsorship allows 40 students to attend this event and participate in the MHPMP summer job shadow experience. Tickets are included for organizational staff. Your organization's name will appear on a designated table, and the company logo will appear on the program, Yes2Kollege's website, and social media. In addition, a display table will be in our registration area to distribute swag and interact with participants throughout the event.
Table
$250
Your organization's name will appear on a designated table, and the company logo will appear on the program, Yes2Kollege's website, and social media.
