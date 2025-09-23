Corporate Sponsorship: 6th Annual Grandma Gatewood Hike & Birthday Bash

Platinum Sponsorship ($1000)- Includes your company logo on commemorative shirt and our website for a year, distribution of printed materials on the day of the hike, mention in social media, recorded interview posted on Facebook and LinkedIn, and registration for ten people (Includes hike, lunch, Trail Magic movie, Birthday Bash, and Commemorative Shirts for 10.)
Gold Sponsorship ($500)-Includes company logo on commemorative shirt and our website for a year, distribution of printed materials on the day of the hike, mention in social media, and registration for 5 people. (Includes hike, lunch, Trail Magic movie, birthday bash and Commemorative Shirts for 5.)
Silver Sponsorship ($250)- Includes company logo or name on commemorative shirt, mention in social media, registration for 2 people. (Includes: hike, lunch, Trail Magic, birthday bash and Commemorative Shirts for 2).
Bronze Sponsorship ($100) Includes company name on the commemorative shirt, mention in social media, registration for 1 person. (includes: hike, lunch, Trail Magic, birthday bash and 1 GGLH Commemorative Shirt.
