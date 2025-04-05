Corporate Sponsorship: Loving Loic's Second Annual Gala for a Cure

24 W Mendenhall St

Bozeman, MT 59715, USA

Warrior Champion Sponsor
$10,000

• Exclusive recognition as the Warrior Champion Sponsor with top listing on all event materials. • Branding on all event signage, including digital presentations. • Opportunity for a 5-minute speaking slot during the event. • 10 tickets with access to VIP Lounge. • Recognition in press releases, social media, and the Loving Loic website for one year. • Full-page ad in the event program.

Guardian of Hope Sponsor
$7,500

• Prominent recognition as a Guardian of Hope Sponsor on all event signage and digital presentations. • 8 tickets with access to VIP Lounge. • Recognition on the Loving Loic website, social media, and in press releases for six months. • Half-page ad in the event program.

PKAN Protector Sponsor
$5,000

• Recognition as a PKAN Protector Sponsor on event signage and digital presentations. • 6 tickets with access to VIP Lounge. • Recognition on the Loving Loic website and social media for three months. • Quarter-page ad in the event program.

Cure Advocate Sponsor
$2,500

• Recognition as a Cure Advocate Sponsor on select event signage and in digital presentations. • 4 tickets with access to VIP Lounge. • Recognition on the Loving Loic website for one month. • Listing in the event program.

