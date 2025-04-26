Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities

Recognition on the Casualties of Homicide Society website and social media platforms.
Inclusion in a quarterly "Thank You" newsletter to our community.
Digital sponsorship badge for use on your website or social media.
Advocacy Sponsor
$1,000
(Includes all Tier 1 benefits, plus:)
Recognition in event programs and materials as an Advocacy Sponsor.
Logo placement on the Casualties of Homicide Society website.
A personalized thank-you letter from the board of directors.
Healing Sponsor
$2,500
(Includes all Tier 2 benefits, plus:)
Recognition as a Healing Sponsor during annual events.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in event gift bags.
Featured article in the organization's newsletter highlighting your support.
Recognition plaque to display at your business or organization.
Resilience Sponsor
$5,000
(Includes all Tier 3 benefits, plus:)
Premium logo placement on the Casualties of Homicide Society website and event banners.
Recognition in all media outreach and press releases.
Speaking opportunity at an annual event to highlight your commitment.
Dedicated social media posts acknowledging your sponsorship.
Exclusive feature on the Casualties of Homicide Society homepage for one month.
♥️Annual Sponsorship: Impact Partner
$10,000
(Includes all Resilience Sponsor benefits+)
Recognition:
Prominent logo placement on the homepage of the website.
Featured article or blog post on the organization's website highlighting your support.
Event Presence:
Prominent logo placement on all event banners and promotional materials.
Opportunity to host a resource table at one major event.
Four complimentary tickets to the annual gala or fundraising event.
Promotional Perks:
A personalized video thank-you message shared on social media and in the newsletter.
❤️ Annual Sponsorship: Champion Partner
$25,000
(Includes all Impact Partner benefits+)
Recognition:
Premier logo placement on all organization materials, including newsletters, press releases, and digital marketing.
Recognition as a Champion Partner in media outreach and during live events.
Event Presence:
Opportunity to speak at the annual gala or major fundraising event.
Exclusive sponsor banner at all events.
Six complimentary tickets to the annual gala or fundraising event.
Promotional Perks:
Monthly dedicated social media shout-outs.
Custom co-branded marketing opportunities (e.g., giveaways, campaigns).
Personalized recognition gift from the Casualties of Homicide Society leadership team.
