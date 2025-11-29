Carolina Land & Lakes Rc-d Inc

Offered by

Carolina Land & Lakes Rc-d Inc

About the memberships

Corporate Sponsorship Program

Seedling Sponsor
$500

Valid for one year

-Name and logo listed on our website

-Mention in one social media thank -you post

-Invitation for two representatives to a volunteer workday

-Digital sponsorship badge for use in your marketing materials

Canopy Sponsor
$1,500

Valid for one year

All Seedling benefits, plus:

-Logo featured on our website and social media channels

-Recognition on signage at one restoration site

-Invitations to our exclusive events

Habitat Guardian
$5,000

Valid for one year

All Canopy benefits, plus:

-Spotlight feature on our website and on social media

-Logo on event signage for one major habitat restoration project

Watershed Steward
$10,000

Valid for one year

All Habitat Guardian benefits, plus:

-Prominent logo placement on major event banners and marketing materials

-Exclusive executive tour of project sites with our leadership team (subject

to availability and approval of group size)

-Priority access to upcoming volunteer opportunities

-Annual impact report tailored to your organization's support

Add a donation for Carolina Land & Lakes Rc-d Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!