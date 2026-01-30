Found Space Theatre

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Found Space Theatre

About the memberships

Corporate Sponsorships 2026-2027

Founder's Circle Partner- $1,000+
$1,000

Valid until May 2, 2027

Includes a Sponsor Appreciation Pass (12 tickets) redeemable across Found Space productions, logo and link placement on our website, sponsor recognition throughout the season, a full-page color ad in major production programs, verbal recognition at performances, recognition in email newsletters, and an invitation to a dress rehearsal or student showcase. (3 available)

Center Stage Partner- $750+
$750

Valid until May 2, 2027

Includes a Sponsor Appreciation Pass (8 tickets), logo and link on our Sponsors Page, business listing in all season programs, a full-page color ad in major production programs, and a social media thank-you. (5 available)

Spotlight Partner- $500+
$500

Valid until May 2, 2027

Includes a Sponsor Appreciation Pass (6 tickets), logo and link on our Sponsors Page, business listing in programs, a half-page color ad in major production programs, and social media recognition.

Creative Community Partner- $250+
$250

Valid until May 2, 2027

Includes a Sponsor Appreciation Pass (4 tickets), business listing in programs, logo placement on our Sponsors Page, a quarter-page color ad in one production program, and a social media thank-you.

Friends of Found Space Theatre- $100+
$100

Valid until May 2, 2027

Includes name recognition in a production program and a social media thank-you.

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