Corporate Sponsorships 2026-2027

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About the memberships
Valid until May 2, 2027
Includes a Sponsor Appreciation Pass (12 tickets) redeemable across Found Space productions, logo and link placement on our website, sponsor recognition throughout the season, a full-page color ad in major production programs, verbal recognition at performances, recognition in email newsletters, and an invitation to a dress rehearsal or student showcase. (3 available)
Valid until May 2, 2027
Includes a Sponsor Appreciation Pass (8 tickets), logo and link on our Sponsors Page, business listing in all season programs, a full-page color ad in major production programs, and a social media thank-you. (5 available)
Valid until May 2, 2027
Includes a Sponsor Appreciation Pass (6 tickets), logo and link on our Sponsors Page, business listing in programs, a half-page color ad in major production programs, and social media recognition.
Valid until May 2, 2027
Includes a Sponsor Appreciation Pass (4 tickets), business listing in programs, logo placement on our Sponsors Page, a quarter-page color ad in one production program, and a social media thank-you.
Valid until May 2, 2027
Includes name recognition in a production program and a social media thank-you.
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