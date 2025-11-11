Corporate Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This monthly sponsorship funds four weekly in-home art classes that bring consistency, confidence and calm to adults while they learn to heal with art.
Each class is $300/for 2 hours including all art supplies, two Artful Mind staff and personalized art class. This class is unique because it comes to the individual, where they are.
Renews monthly
This sponsorship stimulates our outreach program to reach individuals who are in facilities that require locked placement. This program offers one class per week up to 20 participants in a locked or group setting. The idea brings art to those who have extreme limitations. the efforts bring therapeutic techniques around art and wellness to those unable to access our community group classes.
Renews monthly
This sponsorship sustains our creative and healing art studio where workshops, exhibitions, and community gatherings promoting inclusion, well-being, and a sense of belonging.
Valid for one year
This is our special Gala Annual Event sponsorship. We will customize marketing to meet your needs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!