Corporate Sponsorships

● Decal for business window/door

● GHS Mustang Choir website mention of company name and logo that links to website

● Slideshow or Sign mention before all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts with logo

● GHS Mustang Choir social media thank you

● 1/2 page ad in the spring concert program

● Listing in GHS Mustang Choir programs

● Shout out/announced thank you at all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts