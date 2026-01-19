GHS Choir Booster Club, Inc.

Offered by

GHS Choir Booster Club, Inc.

About the memberships

Corporate Sponsorships

Platinum Note Sponsor
$500

Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT

● Decal for business window/door 

● GHS Mustang Choir website mention of company name and logo that links to website 

● Slideshow or Sign mention before all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts with logo

● GHS Mustang Choir social media thank you 

● 1/2 page ad in the spring concert program 

● Listing in GHS Mustang Choir programs 

● Shout out/announced thank you at all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts 

Gold Note Sponsor
$250

Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT

● Decal for business window/door 

● GHS Mustang Choir website mention of company name and logo that links to website 

● Slideshow or Sign mention before all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts with logo

● GHS Mustang Choir social media thank you 

● 1/4 page ad in the spring concert program 

● Listing in GHS Mustang Choir programs 

● Shout out/announced thank you at all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts 

Silver Note Sponsor
$100

Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT

● Decal for business window/door 

● GHS Mustang Choir website mention of company name and logo that links to website 

● Slideshow or Sign mention before all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts (no logo, just name)

● GHS Mustang Choir social media thank you 

Bronze Note Sponsor
$50

Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT

● Decal for business window/door 

● GHS Mustang Choir website mention of company name that links to website (no logo)

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