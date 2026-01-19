Corporate Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT
● Decal for business window/door
● GHS Mustang Choir website mention of company name and logo that links to website
● Slideshow or Sign mention before all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts with logo
● GHS Mustang Choir social media thank you
● 1/2 page ad in the spring concert program
● Listing in GHS Mustang Choir programs
● Shout out/announced thank you at all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts
Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT
● Decal for business window/door
● GHS Mustang Choir website mention of company name and logo that links to website
● Slideshow or Sign mention before all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts with logo
● GHS Mustang Choir social media thank you
● 1/4 page ad in the spring concert program
● Listing in GHS Mustang Choir programs
● Shout out/announced thank you at all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts
Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT
● Decal for business window/door
● GHS Mustang Choir website mention of company name and logo that links to website
● Slideshow or Sign mention before all GHS Mustang Choir Concerts (no logo, just name)
● GHS Mustang Choir social media thank you
Renews yearly on: August 31 at CDT
● Decal for business window/door
● GHS Mustang Choir website mention of company name that links to website (no logo)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!