Corps de Ballet 314 Membership Fees

Weekday + Sunday Membership
$200

Membership will be recurring monthly from August 2025 - May, 2026.

Sunday-Only Membership
$100

Membership will be recurring monthly from August 2025 - May, 2026.

Weekday + Sunday Membership
$2,000

Select this option to pay for a 2 day/week membership and pay in one, yearly installment.

Sunday Membership
$1,000

Select this option to pay for a Sunday only membership and pay in one, yearly installment.

