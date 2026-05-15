Ballet 314

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Ballet 314

About this event

Corps de Ballet 314 Weekend Intensives

Weekend 1: June 26-28 at Central Studio on Pershing
$215

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all offered classes at Central Studio on Pershing Ave.
Schedule:
6/26: 6:30-8:30 (Robert Poe)
6/27: 10:30-1:30 (Robert Poe)
6/28: 11:30-1:30 (Maura Caldwell-Thompson)

Weekend 2: July 10-12 at Devine Performing Arts
$215

Enjoy the full weekend with access to all offered classes at Devine Performing Arts.
7/10: 6:30-8:30 (Rachel Bodi)
7/11: 10:30-1:30 (Maura Caldwell-Thompson)
7/12: 11:30-1:30 (Rachel Bodi)

2-Weekend Bundle
$400

Attend both weekends for a special promotional rate!

Drop-In (Technique Only)
$45

Drop in to ballet or modern technique only on any date/day of the week.

Drop In (Technique + 1 Additional Class)
$65

Drop in to technique + 1 additional class (2 hour day, occurring on Fridays/Sundays).

Drop-In (Technique + 2 Additional Classes)
$85

Drop in to technique + 2 classes occurring on the same day. (technique + 2 classes, occurring on Saturdays)

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