Corps de Ballet 314 Weekend Intensives

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About this event
Enjoy the full weekend with access to all offered classes at Central Studio on Pershing Ave.
Schedule:
6/26: 6:30-8:30 (Robert Poe)
6/27: 10:30-1:30 (Robert Poe)
6/28: 11:30-1:30 (Maura Caldwell-Thompson)
Enjoy the full weekend with access to all offered classes at Devine Performing Arts.
7/10: 6:30-8:30 (Rachel Bodi)
7/11: 10:30-1:30 (Maura Caldwell-Thompson)
7/12: 11:30-1:30 (Rachel Bodi)
Attend both weekends for a special promotional rate!
Drop in to ballet or modern technique only on any date/day of the week.
Drop in to technique + 1 additional class (2 hour day, occurring on Fridays/Sundays).
Drop in to technique + 2 classes occurring on the same day. (technique + 2 classes, occurring on Saturdays)
$
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