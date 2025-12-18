Offered by

International Association Of Lions Clubs

Membership Dues

One Member (Annual)
$240

Valid until April 14, 2027

One Member (Monthly)
$20

Renews monthly

Two Members (Annual)
$360

Valid until April 14, 2027

Includes one member at full cost ($240) and one member at the discounted rate ($120)

Two Members (Monthly)
$30

Renews monthly

Includes one member at full cost ($240) and one member at the discounted rate ($120)

Three Members (Annual)
$480

Valid until April 14, 2027

Includes one member at full cost ($240) and two member at the discounted rate ($120)

Three Members (Monthly)
$40

Renews monthly

Includes one member at full cost ($240) and two member at the discounted rate ($120)

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