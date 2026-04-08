Sponsorship Opportunities!

About this event
You are our Corral panels sponsor! Thank you for helping make upgrades to our farm to better serve our members!
Thank you for helping support our mission! We look forward to displaying your banner as our GREAT sponsor!
Thank you for helping support our mission! We look forward to displaying your banner as our GREAT sponsor!
A feed sponsor for our pigs!
Help us raise chicken for the Truman VA hospital veteran food pantry and our food bundles for members!
We raise and then get the chickens USDA processed and then taken them down to Truman VA!
Our first batch goes to process 4/28!
Get a shout out every time we load our birds by helping us get crates of our own! This gets us the 20 crates we need to transport our birds like we recently did!
You can know you got a veteran out on the water at Thomas Hill Lake!
We're putting a fleet of kayaks and jetskis for our members to enjoy the outdoors as well!
With our location next to the lake we can easily help transport the kayaks to the water for them if needed.
We look forward to scheduling a weekly ride on the lake during the summer months!
If you'd list to sponsor one or multiple lots for our test run of a few monthly online auctions!
We're looking to raise funds in a more timely manner while giving people the flexibility from a normal auction event!
Helping us get our own mini skid loader so we can complete jobs around the farm!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!