Warrior's Hoof Haven

Hosted by

Warrior's Hoof Haven

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunities!

Warrior's Hoof Haven

Corral Panel Sponsor item
Corral Panel Sponsor
$1,500

You are our Corral panels sponsor! Thank you for helping make upgrades to our farm to better serve our members!

Roadside Banner Sponsor item
Roadside Banner Sponsor
$500

Thank you for helping support our mission! We look forward to displaying your banner as our GREAT sponsor!

Farmside Banner Sponsor item
Farmside Banner Sponsor
$350

Thank you for helping support our mission! We look forward to displaying your banner as our GREAT sponsor!

Pig Sponsor item
Pig Sponsor
Pay what you can

A feed sponsor for our pigs!

Chicken Sponsor item
Chicken Sponsor
Pay what you can

Help us raise chicken for the Truman VA hospital veteran food pantry and our food bundles for members!

We raise and then get the chickens USDA processed and then taken them down to Truman VA!

Our first batch goes to process 4/28!

Chicken Crate Sponsor item
Chicken Crate Sponsor
$1,600

Get a shout out every time we load our birds by helping us get crates of our own! This gets us the 20 crates we need to transport our birds like we recently did!

Kayak Sponsor item
Kayak Sponsor
$300

You can know you got a veteran out on the water at Thomas Hill Lake!

We're putting a fleet of kayaks and jetskis for our members to enjoy the outdoors as well!

With our location next to the lake we can easily help transport the kayaks to the water for them if needed.

We look forward to scheduling a weekly ride on the lake during the summer months!

Product Lot Donation item
Product Lot Donation
Free

If you'd list to sponsor one or multiple lots for our test run of a few monthly online auctions!

We're looking to raise funds in a more timely manner while giving people the flexibility from a normal auction event!

Mini Skid Loader Sponsor item
Mini Skid Loader Sponsor
$3,500

Helping us get our own mini skid loader so we can complete jobs around the farm!

Add a donation for Warrior's Hoof Haven

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!