St. Rose of Lima School
Corsage Pre-Sale 2026 Enchanted Evening: A Daddy-Daughter Dance
Single Carnation Pink Corsage with matching Pink Ribbon
$10
Add
Single Carnation Pink Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$10
Add
Double Carnation Pink Corsage with matching Pink Ribbon
$15
Add
Double Carnation Pink Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$15
Add
Single Carnation Red Corsage with matching Red Ribbon
$10
Add
Single Carnation Red Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$10
Add
Double Carnation Red Corsage with matching Red Ribbon
$15
Add
Double Carnation Red Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$15
Add
Single Carnation White Corsage with matching White Ribbon
$10
Add
Single Carnation White Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$10
Add
Double Carnation- White Corsage with matching White Ribbon
$15
Add
Double Carnation- White Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$15
Add
Single Rose Pink Corsage with matching Pink Ribbon
$14
Add
Single Rose Pink Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$14
Add
Single Rose Red Corsage with matching Red Ribbon
$14
Add
Single Rose Red Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$14
Add
Single Rose White Corsage with matching White Ribbon
$14
Add
Single Rose White Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$14
Add
Double Rose Pink Corsage with matching Pink Ribbon
$20
Add
Double Rose Pink Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$20
Add
Double Rose Red Corsage with matching Red Ribbon
$20
Add
Double Rose Red Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$20
Add
Double Rose White Corsage with matching White Ribbon
$20
Add
Double Rose White Corsage w/ Opal Iridescent Ribbon
$20
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue