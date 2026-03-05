Corsicana Animal Shelter Fund

Hosted by

Corsicana Animal Shelter Fund

About this event

Corsicana Adoption Center Sponsorships

Building Title Sponsorship
$150,000

Your company name will be on the building, showing your support for our community's animals and adoption center staff.

Co Sponsorship
$75,000

Your company name will show up in the lobby of the new Corsicana Adoption Center, showing your support for the city's animals and the adoption center staff.

Medical Suite
$50,000

This will provide an area for the staff to handle all vaccinations and minor medical needs for our furbabies.

Bathing and Grooming Suite
$50,000

Designated area for grooming all the animals and staff showers.

Public Areas
$15,000

Area to walk and bond with furbabies outside.

Quarantine/Evaluation Suite
$25,000

A Quarantine/Evaluation Suite is a specialized area within a shelter (animal though results primarily focus on animal welfare) designed to safely house, evaluate, and monitor incoming or sick animals to prevent the spread of infectious disease. These units are essential for managing outbreaks, conducting health screenings, and reducing overall shelter stress.

Adoption Viewing Hallway
$10,000

Area you can walk down and look at all the animals ready for adoption.

Support and Supply Suites
$5,000

Area to store supplies and offices for the staff and volunteers

Getting Acquainted Suite
$15,000

Area to meet and bond with the animals inside the adoption center to see if they will be a good fit for the family.

Large Kennels
$2,500

Where we can house large dogs looking for their forever homes.

Small Kennels
Pay what you can

These will be in the center of the main room to house smaller animals until they have found their forever homes.

Cat Play Area
$2,000

Cats will be able to roam freely and play with toys, and enjoy climbing the playhouses.

Benches
$500

Area for staff and guests to sit and relax outside with the animals.

Add a donation for Corsicana Animal Shelter Fund

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