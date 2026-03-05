Corsicana Adoption Center Sponsorships

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About this event
Your company name will be on the building, showing your support for our community's animals and adoption center staff.
Your company name will show up in the lobby of the new Corsicana Adoption Center, showing your support for the city's animals and the adoption center staff.
This will provide an area for the staff to handle all vaccinations and minor medical needs for our furbabies.
Designated area for grooming all the animals and staff showers.
Area to walk and bond with furbabies outside.
A Quarantine/Evaluation Suite is a specialized area within a shelter (animal though results primarily focus on animal welfare) designed to safely house, evaluate, and monitor incoming or sick animals to prevent the spread of infectious disease. These units are essential for managing outbreaks, conducting health screenings, and reducing overall shelter stress.
Area you can walk down and look at all the animals ready for adoption.
Area to store supplies and offices for the staff and volunteers
Area to meet and bond with the animals inside the adoption center to see if they will be a good fit for the family.
Where we can house large dogs looking for their forever homes.
These will be in the center of the main room to house smaller animals until they have found their forever homes.
Cats will be able to roam freely and play with toys, and enjoy climbing the playhouses.
Area for staff and guests to sit and relax outside with the animals.
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