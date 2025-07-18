Cortney Family Cub Scout Fundraiser 2025-2026

We have a goal to raise $200 in our Bike Rodeo! I will be learning bike safety, having fun with friends and making laps. Funds raised will go towards our Blue and Gold Banquet Celebration.



If we are the highest fundraiser we can even earn a special prize. Thank you for your support in our Cub Scout Journey.



We would love to have you come cheer me on as well, if you are available to attend our event.