Corvallis FFA Alumni Dinner 2026 Business Sponsors

Includes 8 dinner tickets at a reserved table, Logo/description/contact info in magazine, event recognition, social media recognition.
Includes 4 dinner tickets, Preferred Seating, Logo/description/contact info in magazine, event recognition, social media recognition.
Includes 2 dinner tickets general admission seating, Logo/description/contact info in magazine.
Name recognition in Magazine.
Total catering is approximately $15000. Sponsorship will be recognized with a banner displayed at the event.
Sponsorship will be recognized with a banner displayed at the event.
Sponsorship will be recognized with a banner displayed at the event.
Sponsorship will be recognized with a banner displayed at the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!