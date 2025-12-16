COS 2026 Silent Auction Items

Capture this moment in time with a beautifully curated petite family session by Kristen Swain Photography.





This 30-minute session is designed for your immediate family (parents, children — and even pets are welcome!), offering a relaxed and meaningful way to document your family’s connection. Sessions take place at one location with one outfit, creating a simple and timeless experience.





Your session includes an online gallery of 25 professionally edited images, with full web-size and high-resolution downloads and print release, allowing you to enjoy and share your photos with ease.





You’ll also receive a $50 print credit to apply toward premium products, perfect for creating a keepsake album or framed print.





Petite sessions are available in fall, winter, or spring (weekdays in spring and fall), or on Nantucket during the summer — offering a variety of beautiful seasonal backdrops.





A timeless way to capture your family — and memories you’ll treasure for years to come.