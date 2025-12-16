COS 2026 Silent Auction Items

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The Ultimate At-Home Party Package
Whether you’re planning a birthday bash, a summer soirée, or just looking for the perfect excuse to gather friends and family, this package has everything you need to throw an unforgettable party—without the stress. From signature cocktails to built-in entertainment, you’ll have your guests talking long after the last drink is poured.
What’s Included:
Bartending Services from The Fevahhh
Mini Golf Experience from CNE
Starting bid
Capture this moment in time with a beautifully curated petite family session by Kristen Swain Photography.
This 30-minute session is designed for your immediate family (parents, children — and even pets are welcome!), offering a relaxed and meaningful way to document your family’s connection. Sessions take place at one location with one outfit, creating a simple and timeless experience.
Your session includes an online gallery of 25 professionally edited images, with full web-size and high-resolution downloads and print release, allowing you to enjoy and share your photos with ease.
You’ll also receive a $50 print credit to apply toward premium products, perfect for creating a keepsake album or framed print.
Petite sessions are available in fall, winter, or spring (weekdays in spring and fall), or on Nantucket during the summer — offering a variety of beautiful seasonal backdrops.
A timeless way to capture your family — and memories you’ll treasure for years to come.
Starting bid
Pedal to the Metal
One lucky bidder will have the opportunity of a lifetime—as a passenger in a BMW M2 driven by professional racer, Nick Maggio. Nick is a pro GT3 and Cup Car driver. This past winter, Nick and his team completely re-designed his M2 GT3 Time attack race car bringing it to the next level.
Suit up and take the passenger seat while Nick does a couple of 20 minute track sessions at Club Motorsports in Tamworth, NH in preparation for a race. You will control the speed—there is no limit—a thrill seekers dream! Date TBD by the bidder & Nick to allow for optimum weather conditions for speed.
Starting bid
50-Person Party at The Point
Whether you have a milestone birthday coming up, are planning a reunion, or just want an excuse to gather your favorite people for a great night out, this party package at The Point is the perfect way to celebrate in style.
Host up to 50 guests for an unforgettable event at The Point Pub on Hanover Street in Boston. Enjoy great food, a lively atmosphere, and everything you need to make your event seamless and fun.
What’s Included:
You can throw the party for yourself or celebrate a family member or friend—either way, it’s a ready-made night to remember.
Details:
The Point is conveniently located at
Haymarket Square.
Party takes place at a date that is mutually agreeable. The winning bid is good for
1 year.
Cheers to great food, great music, and a packed room full of your favorite people!
Starting bid
Includes:
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Rockabye Beats Birthday Party Experience
Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, hosting a playdate, or planning a special surprise for your little one, this interactive music experience brings the energy, creativity, and fun right to your door.
Rockabye Beats delivers a high-energy, engaging party that will have kids singing, dancing, and playing along from start to finish—creating a celebration they won’t forget.
What’s Included:
It’s the perfect mix of entertainment and enrichment—guaranteed to keep kids engaged and smiling the entire time!
Starting bid
Private Painting Party with LMH Artwork
Whether you’re planning a girls’ night, celebrating a birthday, or just looking for a creative way to gather friends, this private painting party is the perfect blend of fun, relaxation, and a little artistic flair.
Hosted in the comfort of your own home, this experience brings everything you need to create your own masterpiece—no experience required.
What’s Included:
Sip, paint, and enjoy a memorable experience with friends while creating something uniquely yours.
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of music with four private 30-minute piano lessons led by COS Music Director, Jennifer Choe.
Known for her warm, engaging teaching style, Jennifer creates a supportive environment where students can build confidence, develop foundational skills, and deepen their love of music.
Whether your child is just beginning or looking to grow their abilities, these one-on-one sessions are thoughtfully tailored to meet each student where they are.
Students will explore technique, rhythm, and musical expression while gaining the skills and confidence to enjoy playing independently.
A wonderful opportunity to nurture creativity and a lifelong appreciation for music.
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Starting bid
Give your child a week of imagination, creativity, and confidence-building at Kidstock Creative Theater’s SummerStage program.
This immersive one-week camp experience invites young performers to step into the world of theater through storytelling, acting, music, movement, and art. Guided by Kidstock’s professional teaching artists, children collaborate to bring stories to life—developing creativity, teamwork, and self-expression along the way.
Each week is built around a unique theme or story, inspiring students to create their own original characters, scenes, and performances. Campers take on multiple roles—from actors to storytellers—building confidence as they explore new ideas and work together as an ensemble.
The experience culminates in a joyful, one-of-a-kind performance or presentation, celebrating each child’s creativity and growth throughout the week.
A magical, confidence-building experience where every child is the star.
Value: $650
Starting bid
Experience connection, insight, and meaningful messages with five individual mediumship readings from Mary D’Alba.
During each session, Mary connects with Spirit to bring forward evidence and messages that help identify those who come through and share what they want you to know.
These five 20-minute readings can be used individually or shared with friends and family for one single reading, making this a powerful and memorable experience—whether enjoyed privately or together.
Known for her intuitive, compassionate approach, Mary creates a welcoming space where messages are delivered with care, insight, and authenticity.
A meaningful experience that offers connection, reflection, and a touch of the extraordinary.
Value: $550
Starting bid
Give your child an unforgettable summer at Camp Cody, a premier traditional New England sleepaway camp founded in 1926 and located in Freedom, New Hampshire. With campers and staff from across the U.S. and around the world, Camp Cody offers a classic summer experience filled with adventure, friendship, and lifelong memories.
This offering includes a $4,000 gift certificate toward a 2-week camp session (Summer 2026 only)—a rare opportunity to experience one of New England’s most beloved camps at a significant value.
Session Options (based on availability):
June 21 – July 4, 2026
August 2 – August 15, 2026
Important Details:
Winning family responsible for $1,500 registration fee payable directly to Camp Cody
Valid for one camper (ages 7–15), boys or girls
New Camp Cody families only (not valid for currently enrolled campers)
May be used toward one 2-week session only
Summer 2026 only (no deferrals to future years)
Enrollment subject to availability
No additional discounts may be applied
Gift certificate must be submitted with registration
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience on the water with a $375 gift certificate to Community Boating, Inc., the nation’s oldest and largest community sailing program.
Located on the Charles River Esplanade in the heart of Boston, Community Boating has been offering “Sailing for All” for over 80 years—welcoming beginners and experienced boaters alike to get out on the water and enjoy everything the river has to offer.
This certificate can be applied toward a seasonal membership, sailing or kayak rentals, classes, or retail, making it a flexible and exciting option for individuals or families looking to spend more time outdoors.
Details:
Whether you're learning to sail for the first time, paddling along the Charles, or simply soaking in the Boston skyline from the water, this is a truly unique local experience.
A perfect way to make the most of summer in Boston.
Starting bid
Transform your space with six hours of personalized art advisory services from Powell Fine Art Advisory, a full-service firm specializing in the curation, acquisition, and placement of fine art in private homes and beyond.
Working closely with you, Hadley Powell will help you define your aesthetic, refine your vision, and thoughtfully integrate artwork into your home in a way that feels cohesive, intentional, and uniquely personal. Drawing on deep expertise across the art market—from contemporary works to established artists—she provides guidance that is both creative and strategic.
Through a highly tailored and collaborative approach, this experience may include evaluating your space, identifying opportunities for art placement, and advising on pieces that align with your style, goals, and overall environment—bringing both beauty and meaning into your home.
A rare opportunity to work with a trusted art advisor to elevate your space and build a collection you’ll love living with.
Please note: This package includes advisory time only and does not include the purchase of artwork.
Starting bid
Experience the benefits of cultural exchange and flexible childcare with this special offering from Au Pair in America, one of the most trusted au pair programs in the country The feature item in this basket is a $500 gift card toward Au Pair in America agency services.
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Includes:
Starting bid
Give your child (and yourself!) the gift of play, connection, and community with a 3-month membership to The Village Playspace.
Designed as a warm, welcoming environment for young children and their caregivers, The Village Playspace offers a thoughtfully curated space where little ones can explore, imagine, and grow—while adults connect and recharge. This membership includes up to 10 visits per month, making it the perfect way to build a consistent, enriching routine.
Whether it’s a morning outing, a rainy-day activity, or a go-to space for social connection, The Village Playspace is a beloved local destination for families looking to play, learn, and belong.
A joyful, engaging experience for both children and caregivers.
Includes:
Starting bid
Spark a love of music with this wonderful opportunity from Stage Music Center, a premier local destination for music education known for its talented instructors and supportive, engaging environment.
This package includes one month of 30-minute private lessons in an instrument of the recipient’s choice—perfect for beginners exploring something new or students looking to build on their skills. With personalized instruction and a focus on confidence and creativity, students will gain both technique and a deeper appreciation for music.
A fun, enriching experience for musicians at any stage.
Includes:
One Month of 30-Minute Private Lessons on the instrument of student’s choice
Starting bid
Make a splash with this fun-filled package from Little Flippers Swim School in Winchester, a beloved local program known for helping children build confidence, safety, and strong swimming skills in a supportive, nurturing environment.
This basket includes a one-week summer swim clinic for one child, giving them the opportunity to learn, grow, and gain comfort in the water with Little Flippers’ experienced instructors and proven teaching approach.
To get them ready for their time in the pool, the package also includes Little Flippers swag, so they can show up geared up and excited for the experience.
✨ A perfect mix of skill-building, confidence, and summer fun — all in the water!
Includes:
One Week Little Flippers Summer Swim Clinic (for one child)
Little Flippers Swag: Sun hat, bib, & a sequin dolphin stuffy
Starting bid
Using the natural contrast of your skin, eyes, and hair, Shani will identify the hues that complement you most—guiding you toward colors that enhance your features and elevate your personal style. This is insight that lasts a lifetime, helping you feel more confident in everything from everyday outfits to special occasions.
With training rooted in high fashion and a globally inspired approach, Shani’s sessions are both practical and transformative—designed to help you show up as your most polished, authentic self.
A powerful foundation for building a wardrobe that truly works for you.
Your session includes:
Starting bid
Soccer Shots is the most trusted and engaging children’s soccer program for ages 18 months to 8 years. Join the best coaches in the business on Soccer Island for age-appropriate soccer skills, character-building, and FUN!
This item includes one free season with Soccer Shots.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!