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Childrens Own School Inc

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COS 2026 Silent Auction Items

The Party Package item
The Party Package
$200

Starting bid

The Ultimate At-Home Party Package

Whether you’re planning a birthday bash, a summer soirée, or just looking for the perfect excuse to gather friends and family, this package has everything you need to throw an unforgettable party—without the stress. From signature cocktails to built-in entertainment, you’ll have your guests talking long after the last drink is poured.


What’s Included:


Bartending Services from The Fevahhh

  • 3 hours of private bar service at a location of your choice
  • Custom cocktail menu design tailored to your event
  • Expert shopping list guidance so you have everything you need on hand

Mini Golf Experience from CNE

Kristen Swain Petite Family Photography Session item
Kristen Swain Petite Family Photography Session
$200

Starting bid

Capture this moment in time with a beautifully curated petite family session by Kristen Swain Photography.


This 30-minute session is designed for your immediate family (parents, children — and even pets are welcome!), offering a relaxed and meaningful way to document your family’s connection. Sessions take place at one location with one outfit, creating a simple and timeless experience.


Your session includes an online gallery of 25 professionally edited images, with full web-size and high-resolution downloads and print release, allowing you to enjoy and share your photos with ease.


You’ll also receive a $50 print credit to apply toward premium products, perfect for creating a keepsake album or framed print.


Petite sessions are available in fall, winter, or spring (weekdays in spring and fall), or on Nantucket during the summer — offering a variety of beautiful seasonal backdrops.


A timeless way to capture your family — and memories you’ll treasure for years to come.

Race With a Pro item
Race With a Pro
$100

Starting bid

Pedal to the Metal


One lucky bidder will have the opportunity of a lifetime—as a passenger in a BMW M2 driven by professional racer, Nick Maggio. Nick is a pro GT3 and Cup Car driver. This past winter, Nick and his team completely re-designed his M2 GT3 Time attack race car bringing it to the next level.


Suit up and take the passenger seat while Nick does a couple of 20 minute track sessions at Club Motorsports in Tamworth, NH in preparation for a race. You will control the speed—there is no limit—a thrill seekers dream! Date TBD by the bidder & Nick to allow for optimum weather conditions for speed.

50 Person Party at The Point item
50 Person Party at The Point
$300

Starting bid

50-Person Party at The Point


Whether you have a milestone birthday coming up, are planning a reunion, or just want an excuse to gather your favorite people for a great night out, this party package at The Point is the perfect way to celebrate in style.


Host up to 50 guests for an unforgettable event at The Point Pub on Hanover Street in Boston. Enjoy great food, a lively atmosphere, and everything you need to make your event seamless and fun.


What’s Included:

  • Party for up to 50 people (can be scaled for fewer or more guests)
  • Food for your event (see menu below)
  • Private room
  • DJ sound system 
  • Cash bar available 

You can throw the party for yourself or celebrate a family member or friend—either way, it’s a ready-made night to remember.


Details:

  • Event to be held at The Point Pub on Hanover Street in Boston
  • Must be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date
  • All attendees must be 21+
  • Valid for 1 year
  • Menu options include Party menu
    • Two full sheet pans of: Mediterranean pesto pizza, Southwest pizza Plain or Margherita pizza
    • A large hummus platter with olives, feta cheese and cut up vegetables (carrots, cucumbers, celery, etc.) and pita breads
    • One appetizer, choice of: Vegetable Spring rolls Potstickers, Mozzarella sticks

The Point is conveniently located at

Haymarket Square.

Party takes place at a date that is mutually agreeable. The winning bid is good for

1 year.


Cheers to great food, great music, and a packed room full of your favorite people!

Heart & Company Home Organization Experience item
Heart & Company Home Organization Experience
$100

Starting bid

Transform your space with expert guidance from Heart & Company, a nationally recognized, celebrity-renowned home organization firm known for creating beautifully functional, thoughtfully curated spaces.

This package includes a 1-hour personalized consultation, where their team will assess your space, understand your needs, and develop a tailored plan to bring order and calm to your home. You’ll then receive 2 hours of hands-on professional organizing, turning that plan into action with systems designed to simplify your day-to-day life.

Whether you’re tackling a cluttered closet, streamlining a busy family space, or simply looking to refresh and reset your home, this experience offers the perfect blend of strategy and execution.

A polished, peaceful space starts here.

Includes:

  • 1-Hour Consultation with Heart & Company
  • 2 Hours of Professional Home Organization
Rockabye beats Birthday Party Entertainment item
Rockabye beats Birthday Party Entertainment
$75

Starting bid

Rockabye Beats Birthday Party Experience

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, hosting a playdate, or planning a special surprise for your little one, this interactive music experience brings the energy, creativity, and fun right to your door.

Rockabye Beats delivers a high-energy, engaging party that will have kids singing, dancing, and playing along from start to finish—creating a celebration they won’t forget.


What’s Included:

  • 45-minute interactive music experience led by talented performers
  • Hosted at a location of your choice
  • Live singing, dancing, and instrument play
  • Introduction to basic Spanish vocabulary woven into the fun

It’s the perfect mix of entertainment and enrichment—guaranteed to keep kids engaged and smiling the entire time!

LMH Art painting party at your house item
LMH Art painting party at your house
$150

Starting bid

Private Painting Party with LMH Artwork

Whether you’re planning a girls’ night, celebrating a birthday, or just looking for a creative way to gather friends, this private painting party is the perfect blend of fun, relaxation, and a little artistic flair.

Hosted in the comfort of your own home, this experience brings everything you need to create your own masterpiece—no experience required.


What’s Included:

  • Private painting party hosted at your home by LMH Artwork
  • Guided instruction from your artist, Logan
  • Choice of theme: paint your partner, your pet, or a pop culture-inspired design
  • All materials provided—just bring your creativity!

Sip, paint, and enjoy a memorable experience with friends while creating something uniquely yours.

Private Piano Lessons with Miss Jennifer item
Private Piano Lessons with Miss Jennifer
$75

Starting bid

Give your child the gift of music with four private 30-minute piano lessons led by COS Music Director, Jennifer Choe.


Known for her warm, engaging teaching style, Jennifer creates a supportive environment where students can build confidence, develop foundational skills, and deepen their love of music.


Whether your child is just beginning or looking to grow their abilities, these one-on-one sessions are thoughtfully tailored to meet each student where they are.


Students will explore technique, rhythm, and musical expression while gaining the skills and confidence to enjoy playing independently.


A wonderful opportunity to nurture creativity and a lifelong appreciation for music.


Private Wine Class for 20 item
Private Wine Class for 20
$75

Starting bid

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.


Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.

Kidstock Creative Theater One-Week Summer Camp item
Kidstock Creative Theater One-Week Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

Give your child a week of imagination, creativity, and confidence-building at Kidstock Creative Theater’s SummerStage program.


This immersive one-week camp experience invites young performers to step into the world of theater through storytelling, acting, music, movement, and art. Guided by Kidstock’s professional teaching artists, children collaborate to bring stories to life—developing creativity, teamwork, and self-expression along the way.


Each week is built around a unique theme or story, inspiring students to create their own original characters, scenes, and performances. Campers take on multiple roles—from actors to storytellers—building confidence as they explore new ideas and work together as an ensemble.


The experience culminates in a joyful, one-of-a-kind performance or presentation, celebrating each child’s creativity and growth throughout the week.


A magical, confidence-building experience where every child is the star.


Value: $650

5 Mediumship Readings with Mary D’Alba item
5 Mediumship Readings with Mary D’Alba
$50

Starting bid

Experience connection, insight, and meaningful messages with five individual mediumship readings from Mary D’Alba.


During each session, Mary connects with Spirit to bring forward evidence and messages that help identify those who come through and share what they want you to know.


These five 20-minute readings can be used individually or shared with friends and family for one single reading, making this a powerful and memorable experience—whether enjoyed privately or together.


Known for her intuitive, compassionate approach, Mary creates a welcoming space where messages are delivered with care, insight, and authenticity.


A meaningful experience that offers connection, reflection, and a touch of the extraordinary.


Value: $550

2 Weeks at Camp Cody item
2 Weeks at Camp Cody
$200

Starting bid

Give your child an unforgettable summer at Camp Cody, a premier traditional New England sleepaway camp founded in 1926 and located in Freedom, New Hampshire. With campers and staff from across the U.S. and around the world, Camp Cody offers a classic summer experience filled with adventure, friendship, and lifelong memories.


This offering includes a $4,000 gift certificate toward a 2-week camp session (Summer 2026 only)—a rare opportunity to experience one of New England’s most beloved camps at a significant value.


Session Options (based on availability):

June 21 – July 4, 2026

August 2 – August 15, 2026


Important Details:

Winning family responsible for $1,500 registration fee payable directly to Camp Cody

Valid for one camper (ages 7–15), boys or girls

New Camp Cody families only (not valid for currently enrolled campers)

May be used toward one 2-week session only

Summer 2026 only (no deferrals to future years)

Enrollment subject to availability

No additional discounts may be applied

Gift certificate must be submitted with registration

Community Boating Gift Certificate item
Community Boating Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience on the water with a $375 gift certificate to Community Boating, Inc., the nation’s oldest and largest community sailing program.

Located on the Charles River Esplanade in the heart of Boston, Community Boating has been offering “Sailing for All” for over 80 years—welcoming beginners and experienced boaters alike to get out on the water and enjoy everything the river has to offer.

This certificate can be applied toward a seasonal membership, sailing or kayak rentals, classes, or retail, making it a flexible and exciting option for individuals or families looking to spend more time outdoors.


Details:

  • Valid for use toward membership, rentals, classes, or retail purchases
  • Season runs April 1 – October 31
  • Expires October 31, 2026
  • Open to all experience levels; new members are encouraged to attend an orientation
  • Located at 21 David G. Mugar Way, Boston (Charles River Esplanade)

Whether you're learning to sail for the first time, paddling along the Charles, or simply soaking in the Boston skyline from the water, this is a truly unique local experience.


A perfect way to make the most of summer in Boston.

Hadley Powell Art Advisory – 6 Hours of Personalized Consult item
Hadley Powell Art Advisory – 6 Hours of Personalized Consult
$50

Starting bid

Transform your space with six hours of personalized art advisory services from Powell Fine Art Advisory, a full-service firm specializing in the curation, acquisition, and placement of fine art in private homes and beyond.

Working closely with you, Hadley Powell will help you define your aesthetic, refine your vision, and thoughtfully integrate artwork into your home in a way that feels cohesive, intentional, and uniquely personal. Drawing on deep expertise across the art market—from contemporary works to established artists—she provides guidance that is both creative and strategic.

Through a highly tailored and collaborative approach, this experience may include evaluating your space, identifying opportunities for art placement, and advising on pieces that align with your style, goals, and overall environment—bringing both beauty and meaning into your home.

A rare opportunity to work with a trusted art advisor to elevate your space and build a collection you’ll love living with.

Please note: This package includes advisory time only and does not include the purchase of artwork.

Au Pair in America Gift Basket item
Au Pair in America Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Au Pair in America Basket

Experience the benefits of cultural exchange and flexible childcare with this special offering from Au Pair in America, one of the most trusted au pair programs in the country The feature item in this basket is a $500 gift card toward Au Pair in America agency services.

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Includes:

  • $500 Gift Card toward Au Pair in America Services
  • Mionetto Prosecco
  • Chocolates
  • 2 Champagne Glasses
The Village Playspace 3-Month Membership item
The Village Playspace 3-Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

Give your child (and yourself!) the gift of play, connection, and community with a 3-month membership to The Village Playspace.


Designed as a warm, welcoming environment for young children and their caregivers, The Village Playspace offers a thoughtfully curated space where little ones can explore, imagine, and grow—while adults connect and recharge. This membership includes up to 10 visits per month, making it the perfect way to build a consistent, enriching routine.


Whether it’s a morning outing, a rainy-day activity, or a go-to space for social connection, The Village Playspace is a beloved local destination for families looking to play, learn, and belong.

A joyful, engaging experience for both children and caregivers.

Includes:

  • 3-Month Membership to The Village Playspace
  • Up to 10 Visits Per Month
Stage Music Center Winchester’s Private Lesson item
Stage Music Center Winchester’s Private Lesson
$50

Starting bid

Spark a love of music with this wonderful opportunity from Stage Music Center, a premier local destination for music education known for its talented instructors and supportive, engaging environment.


This package includes one month of 30-minute private lessons in an instrument of the recipient’s choice—perfect for beginners exploring something new or students looking to build on their skills. With personalized instruction and a focus on confidence and creativity, students will gain both technique and a deeper appreciation for music.


A fun, enriching experience for musicians at any stage.


Includes:

One Month of 30-Minute Private Lessons on the instrument of student’s choice

Little Flippers Summer Fun Basket item
Little Flippers Summer Fun Basket
$25

Starting bid

Make a splash with this fun-filled package from Little Flippers Swim School in Winchester, a beloved local program known for helping children build confidence, safety, and strong swimming skills in a supportive, nurturing environment.

This basket includes a one-week summer swim clinic for one child, giving them the opportunity to learn, grow, and gain comfort in the water with Little Flippers’ experienced instructors and proven teaching approach.

To get them ready for their time in the pool, the package also includes Little Flippers swag, so they can show up geared up and excited for the experience.

✨ A perfect mix of skill-building, confidence, and summer fun — all in the water!


Includes:

One Week Little Flippers Summer Swim Clinic (for one child)

Little Flippers Swag: Sun hat, bib, & a sequin dolphin stuffy

Personal Color Analysis Experience with Styled By Shani item
Personal Color Analysis Experience with Styled By Shani
$25

Starting bid

Discover the colors that bring out your best with a personalized Color Analysis session with Shani Breiman, certified color analyst and founder of Styled By Shani.

Using the natural contrast of your skin, eyes, and hair, Shani will identify the hues that complement you most—guiding you toward colors that enhance your features and elevate your personal style. This is insight that lasts a lifetime, helping you feel more confident in everything from everyday outfits to special occasions.

With training rooted in high fashion and a globally inspired approach, Shani’s sessions are both practical and transformative—designed to help you show up as your most polished, authentic self.


A powerful foundation for building a wardrobe that truly works for you.


Your session includes:

  • One Personalized Color Analysis
  • Guidance on best colors, makeup, metals, and hair tones
  • A comprehensive digital report of your results
  • Lifetime access to Telali, a shop-by-color app tailored to your season


Free Season with Soccer Shots item
Free Season with Soccer Shots
$25

Starting bid

Soccer Shots is the most trusted and engaging children’s soccer program for ages 18 months to 8 years. Join the best coaches in the business on Soccer Island for age-appropriate soccer skills, character-building, and FUN!


This item includes one free season with Soccer Shots.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!