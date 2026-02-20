Coshocton FCA Golf Scramble

Hosted by
About this event
Ace Sponsors will receive:
* Tee Sponsorship
* Banner signage and recognition for the winning prize money.
* Business name will be included in social media posts, event-day and post-event materials/postings.
* One team entry into the scramble - If you are planning on entering a team, either let us know via phone or email... Or to register a team online, add a team registration to your cart and use code ACE at checkout to receive the discount.
Birdie Sponsors will receive:
* Tee Sponsorship
* Event signage with recognition for sponsoring the Beverage Carts and Meal.
* Business name will be included in social media posts, event-day and post-event materials/postings.
* Reduced Team Registration price of $160 - If you are planning on entering a team, either let us know via phone or email... OR to receive the team discount online, add a team registration to your cart and then use code BIRDIE at checkout.
Par Sponsors will receive:
* Tee Sponsorship
* Event signage with recognition for sponsoring the Course Challenge Prizes.
* Business name will be included in social media posts, event-day and post-event materials/postings.
Tee Sponsors will receive:
* Signage at a Tee Box on the course.
* Business name will be included in social media posts, event-day and post-event materials/postings.
Team registration includes:
* Round of golf for 4 members.
* One entry/person into the 50/50 drawing.
* One entry/person into door prize drawing.
* Light food/snacks before the round.
* Dinner after the round.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!