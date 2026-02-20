Fellowship Of Christian Athletes

Fellowship Of Christian Athletes

Coshocton FCA Golf Scramble

22749 OH-751

West Lafayette, OH 43845, USA

ACE SPONSOR
$1,000

Ace Sponsors will receive:

* Tee Sponsorship

* Banner signage and recognition for the winning prize money.

* Business name will be included in social media posts, event-day and post-event materials/postings.

* One team entry into the scramble - If you are planning on entering a team, either let us know via phone or email... Or to register a team online, add a team registration to your cart and use code ACE at checkout to receive the discount.

BIRDIE SPONSOR
$500

Birdie Sponsors will receive:

* Tee Sponsorship

* Event signage with recognition for sponsoring the Beverage Carts and Meal.

* Business name will be included in social media posts, event-day and post-event materials/postings.

* Reduced Team Registration price of $160 - If you are planning on entering a team, either let us know via phone or email... OR to receive the team discount online, add a team registration to your cart and then use code BIRDIE at checkout.

PAR SPONSOR
$250

Par Sponsors will receive:

* Tee Sponsorship

* Event signage with recognition for sponsoring the Course Challenge Prizes.

* Business name will be included in social media posts, event-day and post-event materials/postings.

TEE SPONSOR
$50

Tee Sponsors will receive:

* Signage at a Tee Box on the course.
* Business name will be included in social media posts, event-day and post-event materials/postings.

TEAM REGISTRATION
$320

Team registration includes:

* Round of golf for 4 members.

* One entry/person into the 50/50 drawing.

* One entry/person into door prize drawing.

* Light food/snacks before the round.

* Dinner after the round.

