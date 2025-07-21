2026 Silent Auction benefiting the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation

Starting bid
Donated by: Implantech Associates Inc.
Retail Value: $2,800
The winning bidder will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend one of Implantech's upcoming Masters Educational Series, Facial Implants Cadaver Workshop. This in-depth educational experience is designed to enhance your understanding of the latest techniques in facial implant procedures and achieving optimal outcomes in facial contouring. The course includes expert-led lectures and hands-on cadaver lab training, with just two participants per station for a focused, personalized learning environment.
Starting bid
Donated by: Implantech Associates Inc.
Retail Value: $2,800
Masters Educational Series - Body Contouring Implants, Observation & Demonstration Cadaver Workshop
Description: The winning bidder will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend one of Inplantech's upcoming Masters Educational Series, Body Contouring Implants Workshop. Our workshop features expert-led lectures and cadaver demonstrations covering gluteal, pectoral, calf, and other body implants. Learn advanced techniques to achieve optimal outcomes in body contouring directly from our experienced faculty.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!