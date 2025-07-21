2026 Silent Auction benefiting the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation

Donated by: Implantech Associates Inc.

Retail Value: $2,800





The winning bidder will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend one of Implantech's upcoming Masters Educational Series, Facial Implants Cadaver Workshop. This in-depth educational experience is designed to enhance your understanding of the latest techniques in facial implant procedures and achieving optimal outcomes in facial contouring. The course includes expert-led lectures and hands-on cadaver lab training, with just two participants per station for a focused, personalized learning environment.