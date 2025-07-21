Sales closed

2026 Silent Auction benefiting the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation

Pick-up location

[email protected]

Masters Educational Series: Facial Implants Cadaver Workshop item
Masters Educational Series: Facial Implants Cadaver Workshop
$1,500

Starting bid

Donated by: Implantech Associates Inc.

Retail Value: $2,800


The winning bidder will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend one of Implantech's upcoming Masters Educational Series, Facial Implants Cadaver Workshop. This in-depth educational experience is designed to enhance your understanding of the latest techniques in facial implant procedures and achieving optimal outcomes in facial contouring. The course includes expert-led lectures and hands-on cadaver lab training, with just two participants per station for a focused, personalized learning environment.

Masters Educational Series: Body Implants Cadaver Workshop item
Masters Educational Series: Body Implants Cadaver Workshop item
Masters Educational Series: Body Implants Cadaver Workshop item
Masters Educational Series: Body Implants Cadaver Workshop
$1,000

Starting bid

Donated by: Implantech Associates Inc.

Retail Value: $2,800


Masters Educational Series - Body Contouring Implants, Observation & Demonstration Cadaver Workshop


Description: The winning bidder will receive an exclusive opportunity to attend one of Inplantech's upcoming Masters Educational Series, Body Contouring Implants Workshop. Our workshop features expert-led lectures and cadaver demonstrations covering gluteal, pectoral, calf, and other body implants. Learn advanced techniques to achieve optimal outcomes in body contouring directly from our experienced faculty.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!